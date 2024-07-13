An adorable caring father made sure that her daughters were ready for school in the most representable way

The gentleman was captured in a video fixing one of his daughter's hair before they went to school

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the loving parent for his acts

A loving dad fixed his daughter's hair before school. Images: @Jose Luis Pelaez Inc, @MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

A loving father was captured in a TikTok video doing his daughter's hair. The online users were captivated.

TikTokker @paris_morgan__ was in her office when she saw the father doing her baby girl's hair outside. The man can be seen standing outside his car with his three daughters. They were presumably on their way to school.

One of the girls' hair was not done, but thanks to the adorable father who fixed all that with ease. The dad was himself ready for work.

Man does his daughter's hair before school

Watch the lovely TikTok video below:

Netizens adore the loving father

The video garnered over 600k views, with many online users finding the gentleman's acts adorable, and loving his relationship with his daughters.

@wintourplugs commented:

"As he should."

@Bumblebeehtm stanned:

"Adorable give that man a bells ❤️."

@Abner Daniel mfuloane loved:

"This is lovely ."

@lilly1on1 expressed:

"This new generation is going to grow up with the true meaning of love something most of us did get growing up, lets keep giving them what we did get but wanted."

@Lady Rachael ✨ felt envious:

"I want this type of dad for my future kids. God bless ."

@Thapelo Maputle was proud:

"One thing about My Generation of Father's . Lets keep going Gents 100."

@sis’Bongs.. shared:

"Remembering how my dad used to embarrass me with too many hugs and fixing my school tie‍♀️dads kodwa."

