A simple act of haircare between and father and daughter has ignited a nationwide discussion

A video shows him tenderly relaxing his daughter's hair and breaks down stereotypes associated with SA fathers

The heartwarming video is a reminder of the power of love, and a call to redefine fatherhood narratives

A dad lovingly cared for his daughter's hair in a TikTok video. Image: @mpase01

A heartwarming video of a black South African father meticulously doing his daughter's hair has emerged, melting hearts on TikTok.

Father lovingly relaxes daughter's hair

The video shared by @mpase01 features a black father gently caring for his daughter's hair, his every touch exuding a love that transcends mere duty.

With practised hands, the father applies a relaxer to her hair, his movements precise yet tender. Each stroke seems imbued with affection, a silent conversation flowing between father and daughter through the shared language of touch.

The man's face is a picture of focused concentration and loving care as he expertly combs through the loosened strands.

Mzansi touched by the haircare moment

This simple act of haircare has resonated deeply with viewers online. The video has garnered thousands of views and heartfelt comments.

itsyourboybongs said:

"Ubaba oyinkalakatha.Boss of the fathers."

Busisiwe responded:

"You're very blessed to still have your dad. Take a good care of him."

Tsatsi responded:

"This is by far the most beautiful video I’ve seen this festive ."

OKGETHEGILE❤️ commented:

"Bathong hle."

mbali ndlala replied:

" Ngiphe yena ♥️."

Siza Mngadi wrote:

"Ngavele ngakhumbula my dad wayengiphathela my son or iron for me weee Ay ukufa ngiyakuhlonipha."

