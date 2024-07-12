A gentleman found himself driving behind a Fidelity car that had an open door early in the morning

The guy was on his way to work when he came across the van that had his mind running wild

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and making hilarious statement

A gentleman was tempted in the morning by a Fidelity truck that was driving in front of him. Images: @Graeme Jr Ndlovu/ Facebook, @ndlovug/ TikTok

A man took to his TikTok account and posted a video of a Fidelity van driving with the back door open.

TikTok user Graeme Jr Ndlovu (@ndlovug) was going to work in the morning when he found himself driving behind a Fidelity van that had its back door open. The man couldn't resist his thoughts.

Graeme's thoughts hilariously ran wild. He said that God was tempting him early in the morning.

"Emotional Damage."

Man drives behind Fidelity truck with open door

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTok users laughed at the man

The video garnered over 700k likes, with many online users laughing and sharing their hilarious thoughts.

@TM_ wrote:

"Maybe this is a sign my brother just try your luck. This kind of opportunity doesn't come twice."

@mkhariquinton expressed:

"When God opens door for you and you decided to make content."

@D wrote:

"God opening doors for you."

@FutureMrsMinYoongi commented:

"Temptation at the highest level."

@Anunnaki said:

"I'd run for the hills, this looks like a planned CIT heist with an inside man."

@nathi shared:

"Don't worry when it opens like this it is empty am working there ."

@Shaun Diesel was entertained:

"This is the funniest post I've seen this year ."

@Masingita Madalane joked:

"The coast is clear ."

Fidelity guard asks girlfriend to marry him

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Fidelity security guard proposing to a Zulu woman at a restaurant.

The woman from Durban posted her video on TikTok, reaching almost 200K views. In the video, @amandalangamkhize was dressed in a fabulous figure-hugging red dress while sipping red wine. Her bae appeared behind her and proposed to her. He went down on one knee and put the beautiful ring on her finger while asking her to be his wife.

