Good help can be hard to find, so when you get someone who is dedicated to their job, people tend to notice

A cameraman recently did an excellent job of capturing every minute of a robbery on a Fidelity Services Group van

People all over Mzansi found the man's camera work impressive and felt like top film companies should attempt to hire him

The devil works hard, but a good cameraman works harder. A lone man and his camera saved the day during a daring robbery. His commitment to recording an attack on a Fidelity Service Group Van was astounding.

A cameraman captures a raid on Fidelity Services Group. Image: @pmcafrica

Source: Twitter

In the video, five minutes go by like a rollercoaster ride. It includes the sounds of gunfire and concerned bystanders. What's truly impressive, though, is the cameraman's work and the variety of viewpoints he manages to capture.

Over 150,000 South Africans are wowed by the man's camera skills

Although many viewers found the footage disturbing, they could all agree that the cameraman did an excellent job.

Watch the video here:

South Africa has nothing but praise for the cameraman

It's nice to have a reliable source of information in a country where many things are unpredictable. That is why some South Africans are asking for the cameraman to be hired by the best of the best.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@legotema was impressed:

"Job well done."

@Gallow_10 loved the man's calm:

"One thing I like about the cameraman is that he does not even run while others are running."

@tsholo_fel_0 loved the professionalism:

"This cameraman left nothing out, so professional."

@NcubeSk gave him an award:

Source: Briefly News