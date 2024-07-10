A South African woman shared a video on social media showcasing cast iron pots from Takealot

The video features her cooking a traditional dish called mogudu in a large blue cast iron pot

The post gained traction, with people praising the pots and some expressing interest in purchasing them

A woman took to social media to plug netizens on good quality cast iron pots available on Takealot.

Woman shows stunning cast iron pots

A video shared by @velanismallbusiness shows her cooking a hearty meal of mogudu in one big blue cast iron pot and vegetables in a smaller one.

According to Bon Appetit, The benefit of using a cast iron pan is that it gets screaming hot and stays hot. Unlike thinner pans, like aluminium, the heat level doesn't fluctuate in cast iron, making it an ideal choice for foods that need high heat.

SA keen to buy the Takealot pots

Mzansi netizens responded with positive comments to the post, with many expressing a likelihood of purchasing the pots upon seeing the video.

Zuky Dosi offered advice:

“Miss V, please use Silicone spoons or wooden spoons ku Cast Iron pots.”

user2955080424669 bought hers recently:

“And my pots arrived yesterday.”

Mrs Skhotheni worried about her clumsiness:

“My problem is that I'm clumsy and I'll die if they break.”

justinejays1 said:

“Bought them three months ago. The best pots shame.”

TsakieGift commented:

“I was doubting buying them, but now I will.”

Lunah_Gold requested:

“Chomi please share the exact picture of the Takealot page you bought from .”

