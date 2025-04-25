Mzansi movie lovers reacted negatively to the Netflix film 'Meet the Khumalos', which premiered on Friday, 11 April 2025

Following its release, the film, starring Khanyi Mbau, J-Flo, Ayanda Borotho, and the late Connie Chiume, has received many criticisms, including questions about production quality

Netizens across Mzansi reacted badly to the movie, mostly saying that watching it was a waste of their time

It seems like Khanyi Mbau is just attracting strays from Mzansi fans after local movie lovers criticised her latest release, Meet the Khumalos.

The Mzansi actress, recently slammed for her looks and dance moves, failed to impress fans with her performance in the movie, which many are calling a waste of time.

Khanyi Mbau and J-Flo failed to impress in the Mzansi comedy, 'Meet the Khumalos'.

Source: Instagram

While the comedy movie also features the late Connie Chiume, it has been met with mostly negative reviews after its Netflix release on Friday, 11 April 2025.

Meet the Khumalos gets negative reviews

Fans slammed the movie with several tweets such as the one below:

According to a local X user, LukhanyoMngqolo, the only positive of the movie was the jobs it created after he posted a tweet saying:

“What a mess. 1/10 and the 1 is for the jobs created during the shoot.”

The negative comments for the movie will not aid Mbau, whose face changing surgeries has hit a sour note among local fans.

Watch the crew have some fun in the video below:

Despite the movie getting mostly negative reviews, some fans praised the performance of Mbau’s co-star Borotho, who sadly lost her twin brother.

Actress Ayanda Borotho at the premiere of Netflix comedy 'Meet the Khumalos'.

Source: Instagram

Fans share negative views about Meet the Khumalos

Local netizens reacted on social media to express mostly negative views about the Netflix movie, with many questioning the production quality and overall storyline.

Destinyzee was not impressed:

“Yoh this was badly made.”

Karabo_Fothane said it caused division in their family:

“My family enjoyed it. When I said it was bad, they all looked at me like I was crazy.”

Letha_Official said Borotho was the only bright spark:

“The one was For Ayanda Borotho.”

Kanyazim could not watch:

“I didn't finish watching, was done in 30mins.”

Olwethumtati said it was a mood killer:

“I genuinely didn’t think it was that bad, but within just four minutes of watching, the person with me politely asked if we could watch something else.”

Sleeh_s did not even bother to watch:

“Lol, I saw from the trailer that this is not interesting. The storyline is too obvious.”

Kwanele_Mfiso gave their own rating:

“You are generous with that 1. I'll give this disaster, 0/10.”

TebogoKamoka was upset:

“Waste of my time.”

Dideestars gave a harsh review:

“What a diabolical movie this was.”

Jhb_greg tapped out:

“I stopped at the gate scene when the families met. It felt more like an advert for Vodacom or something, and not an actual movie..”

Wiseman Ncube lands role on Netflix series

As reported by Briefly News, well-known South African actor Wiseman Ncube has landed a role on GO!, a Netflix series

The series follows the story of aspiring track athletes, and Ncube, known to be a Kaizer Chiefs fan, has joined the newest season of the fast-paced show.

Source: Briefly News