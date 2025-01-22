South African actress Ayanda Borotho has been dealing with grief following the loss of her twin brother

Ayanda Borotho shared that her twin, Sandile Ngubane, passed away on Thursday, 7 November 2024

On their shared birthday, Ayanda Borotho opened up about not celebrating the day and shared how she spent it instead

Since losing her twin brother through an illness, author, businesswoman, and actress Ayanda Borotho has been open about how she deals with her ongoing grief.

How Ayanda chose to spend her and twin's birthday

Former Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho closed off 2024 on a very sombre note. She announced the death of her twin brother, Sandile "Hammer" Ngubane, who was 43 years old.

On their shared birthday, 13 January 2025, Ayanda Borotho said she decided not to celebrate it. However, Borotho said she slept the entire day.

She posted an Instagram video, taking it back to his younger days leading up to his passing.

Ayanda on cherishing spending time with family

A month after burying her twin, Ayanda revealed that she often spends time with her loved ones.

Ayanda described grief as chaotic because the emotions one experiences vary from day to day. Ayanda then spoke about the day it finally sank to her that her brother was no more. When she drove home, Ayanda said:

"I desperately prayed, hoping with everything that maybe he'd be home. Just maybe. It finally sank in when I sat staring at his pictures on the wall that my younger brother had just put up that...this is it. I can't describe that feeling when it finally sinks in. It's defeat. Helplessness, knowing how nothing you do or say can change the now. I simply fell apart."

She continued by saying that when she laughed, she would remind herself to stop laughing because she was still mourning.

