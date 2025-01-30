A stunner amused the online community after she announced that she is in search of her future hubby

The babe shared in a TikTok video how the man looked and called upon South Africans to help her find him

People were entertained by the hun's clip as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes

One South African young woman expressed her admiration for a doctor which has taken social media by storm.

A lady asked the public to help her find her crush in a TikTok video. Image: @acceptancemaseng

Woman crushes on doctor at Klerksdorp hospital

The babe who fell in love with somebody who does not even her name took to social media under the handle @acceptancemaseng to call upon the public to help her search for the doctor she came across at Klerksdorp Hospital.

In the viral video, the hun openly gushes over the doctor’s charm, confidently admitting her "crush" on him. The clip, which was shared on TikTok, quickly gathered thousands of views, likes, and comments as users weighed in on the woman’s playful confession.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @acceptancemaseng said the following:

"Please help me find my future husband I hope he’s not married! He’s white and speaks English, my type."

While some teased about the doctor's newfound fame, others applauded the woman for her boldness in expressing her feelings. Whether it was genuine admiration or just a bit of fun, the TikTok video has certainly captured the attention of South Africans, leaving them with something to smile about.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to woman's crush video

Many people took to the comments section to share their thoughts while some cracked jokes saying:

Kele said:

"He is married doc and his wife is also a doctor."

Bokhabanem added:

"Married with four kids all under 10 years."

Mma Lekitlane cracked a joke saying:

"Ah finally, I see my crush (the one dark one) say hello to me next time."

Precious.Daniel replied:

"I am here for the tall, dark and handsome."

Refilwe SS commented:

"He is my colleague not married no kids I have his numbers."

A South African lady asked the public to help her find her crush in a TikTok video. Image: @acceptancemaseng

Men and women show off their crushes

A guy in South Africa went shopping and spotted a gorgeous lady who caught his attention.

A young woman found herself enchanted by a gentleman she spotted on campus, adoring how he carried himself.

