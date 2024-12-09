A local guy went online asking for assistance in reaching a lady he saw in a local store whom he liked

The guy shared a video of he took on the lady at work on his TikTok and got Mzansi talking

Many social media users asked the man why he only took a video and did not share his true feelings with the lady when he saw her

A man who was afraid to ask a lady he liked at a store shared a video of her on TikTok asking for help to get to her. Image: @xhosasoul_12

Source: TikTok

A guy went shopping and spotted a gorgeous lady who caught his attention. He decided to do something different than ask for her tens.

After fearing the hun at the shop, the gent took to the comment section to show her off in a video he shared on his TikTik account under his handle @xhosasoul_12.

Meeting a perfect stranger

The clip shared shows the woman working as a cashier at Clicks serving a customer next to @xhosasoul_12, who keeps taking a video of her and zooming in on her face. After she glances at him, he quickly moves his camera away.

He captioned his clip:

"😂😂I'm not the only one that has super Gwababa!! I know, but, anyway, it's gonna be a beautiful weekend 🥹❤️."

Watch the video below:

The video creates laughter online

The clip sparked many funny comments from over 2.3K social media users who commented after people mentioned who the lady was and who she was friends with. Some asked the man why he opted to seek the lady online when he was in front of her at the shop.

User @Zintle Voyi shared:

"Her name is Hlobisile, we went to the same high school🥺 very humble."

User @Xhuma187 added:

"You were literally right there with her."

User @Lulabele said:

"Such an invasion of privacy kodwa 😭."

User @Tivoli note:

"You were there next to her but you chose to be the cameraman 😏."

User @HayboHaybo said:

"Khame ndiye kwa Clicks ngoku (let me go to clicks right now)."

User @AkhoG added:

"Listen I saw this child at Clicks this week she si very beautiful 😍. I thought to myself she is beautiful without make up."

More Mzansi peeps search for people they were scared to approach

A Cape Town hun shared a video of a man driving a Lamborghini asking for help locating him as she fell for him after seeing his car.

A man spotted a lady he liked at his local Nandos shop and later captured her in a video asking Mzansi to help him locate her.

A young artist sampled his Gwababa song lyrics on social media, and Mzansi was rolling with laughter. Many shared that the song was creative and amusing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News