“This Needs To Be Played in a Club”: Lyrics on a Gwababa Song Have SA in Stitches
- A young artist had the online community members amused after seeing the lyrics of his cute song
- The jam rhymed very nicely, getting many social media users saying it would do well if it were played on radio platforms
- The lyrics got many social media users believing that the tune will help those who are scared to approach ladies overcome that
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A local artist known as @darwinrevsa shared the lyrics to a song he wrote for a love interest, and Manzi loved it.
The young creative shared his video on TikTok under his user handle, @darwinrevsa, which attracted 578K views and 45K likes.
The song that won many hearts
The tune starts with the artist describing a dark-skinned girl with a tiny waist that he saw on campus and fell for. It then moves to the chorus, where he details that he wants to ask for the girl's number, but he has 'Gwababa'.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
Watch the video below:
Mzansi loves the 'Gwababa' song
The 'Gwababa' song became a hit online as over 600 social media users took to @darwinrevsa to share their amusement. Some also shared the different places where the music can be enjoyed, while others asked for streaming platforms where it can be found.
User @Brother Bethina said:
"This song came out such a while back and is only getting its recognition now."
User @Thato LaLiga added:
"Deserves to be played at retail stores this one😂."
User @Rapelang Pieters commented:
"That song is gonna help people who has gwababa 🤣🤣
User @Trash_The_Mc shared:
"You knw that this song can get a spot on FIFA (FC25) If they see it."
User @Vance Roday said:
"This is fire 😭😭😭."
User @Thato the one
"Finally someone made a song just for us😂🤣."
Man quits music for a job
In another Briefly News article, a man signed under Master KG's record label left social media users shocked after sharing he had left music to work in a company.
Many social media users suspected he was teasing, asking him if the blue worksuit that he was wearing wasn't for a music video he was shooting.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za