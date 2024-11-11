A young artist had the online community members amused after seeing the lyrics of his cute song

The jam rhymed very nicely, getting many social media users saying it would do well if it were played on radio platforms

The lyrics got many social media users believing that the tune will help those who are scared to approach ladies overcome that

A local upcoming artist shared his song about the fear of approaching a woman on TikTok. Image: @darwinrevsa

A local artist known as @darwinrevsa shared the lyrics to a song he wrote for a love interest, and Manzi loved it.

The young creative shared his video on TikTok under his user handle, @darwinrevsa, which attracted 578K views and 45K likes.

The song that won many hearts

The tune starts with the artist describing a dark-skinned girl with a tiny waist that he saw on campus and fell for. It then moves to the chorus, where he details that he wants to ask for the girl's number, but he has 'Gwababa'.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the 'Gwababa' song

The 'Gwababa' song became a hit online as over 600 social media users took to @darwinrevsa to share their amusement. Some also shared the different places where the music can be enjoyed, while others asked for streaming platforms where it can be found.

User @Brother Bethina said:

"This song came out such a while back and is only getting its recognition now."

User @Thato LaLiga added:

"Deserves to be played at retail stores this one😂."

User @Rapelang Pieters commented:

"That song is gonna help people who has gwababa 🤣🤣

User @Trash_The_Mc shared:

"You knw that this song can get a spot on FIFA (FC25) If they see it."

User @Vance Roday said:

"This is fire 😭😭😭."

User @Thato the one

"Finally someone made a song just for us😂🤣."

