A loving father was captured in a TikTok video carrying his child on his back while riding a bicycle

The footage shows the little one looking cosy and warm, while wrapped in a blanket on a cold day

The video has gathered over 501k views and sparked discussions about the importance of present fathers

A video of a caring father won Mzansi's heart. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @chantellebhelekaz22/TikTol

We love to see present fathers, and a heartwarming TikTok video has brought that sentiment to life!

Father cares for his kid

A devoted dad was spotted carrying his child on his back while cycling, and seemingly on the way to daycare.

The child looked snug all wrapped up in a cosy blanket against the chilly weather. It’s a sight that warms the heart. Netizens loved the father’s commitment to ensuring his little one was cared for.

Sweet video gains traction

The video on the TikTok account @chantellebhelekaz22 clocked more than half a million views and over 83,000 likes, comments and shares.

Some SA TikTokkers in the comments section want to donate and help him get a small car to make his life a little easier!

@RefiloeNgoasheng stated:

"I just wanna get him a baby carrier."

@Vee wrote:

"Can I also volunteer to get him a Toyota Tazz for him and his child? Guys such people these days a very rare."

@Bab'Dube typed:

"There's absolutely no reason to be an absent father. 🥺"

@mthoko_mahaye suggested:

"Chantelle get hold of him. We need an account, no sitting fafa."

@slindilexolile said:

"I know we can afford a car for him or something."

@TumeloKing96 asked:

"How do we donate for him guys?"

@conny7lebo highlighted:

"You can tell by his face that he is a very humble man. 🤞❤️"

@user2262513809018 added:

"This love is pure, even if your father has a BMW and a driver that can drop you at school, this one takes the cup. I can't even imagine the bond he has with his child. 🥰"

@Tshepyso said:

"We are really a powerful generation of fathers. 😎"

Dad’s heartwarming act leaves Mzansi swooning

