“How Do We Donate for Him Guys?”: SA Praises Dad Carrying His Child on a Bicycle in Viral Video
- A loving father was captured in a TikTok video carrying his child on his back while riding a bicycle
- The footage shows the little one looking cosy and warm, while wrapped in a blanket on a cold day
- The video has gathered over 501k views and sparked discussions about the importance of present fathers
We love to see present fathers, and a heartwarming TikTok video has brought that sentiment to life!
Father cares for his kid
A devoted dad was spotted carrying his child on his back while cycling, and seemingly on the way to daycare.
The child looked snug all wrapped up in a cosy blanket against the chilly weather. It’s a sight that warms the heart. Netizens loved the father’s commitment to ensuring his little one was cared for.
Sweet video gains traction
The video on the TikTok account @chantellebhelekaz22 clocked more than half a million views and over 83,000 likes, comments and shares.
Watch the video below:
Some SA TikTokkers in the comments section want to donate and help him get a small car to make his life a little easier!
See a few reactions below:
@RefiloeNgoasheng stated:
"I just wanna get him a baby carrier."
@Vee wrote:
"Can I also volunteer to get him a Toyota Tazz for him and his child? Guys such people these days a very rare."
@Bab'Dube typed:
"There's absolutely no reason to be an absent father. 🥺"
@mthoko_mahaye suggested:
"Chantelle get hold of him. We need an account, no sitting fafa."
@slindilexolile said:
"I know we can afford a car for him or something."
@TumeloKing96 asked:
"How do we donate for him guys?"
@conny7lebo highlighted:
"You can tell by his face that he is a very humble man. 🤞❤️"
@user2262513809018 added:
"This love is pure, even if your father has a BMW and a driver that can drop you at school, this one takes the cup. I can't even imagine the bond he has with his child. 🥰"
@Tshepyso said:
"We are really a powerful generation of fathers. 😎"
Dad’s heartwarming act leaves Mzansi swooning
In another article, Briefly News reported that a young gentleman is changing the norms and stereotypes placed on African men and guys in general.
The man gave a glimpse of how he cares for his son. A father shared a vlog of how he dropped his son off before he could head to campus.
