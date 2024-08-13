A South African bride shared snippets of the lobola negotiation with the father of her child

The viral video showed the two families coming together and participating in a beautiful celebration

People on the internet sent the loving couple well wishes and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

A happy woman's video of her lobola negotiations had many people gushing. Images: @dineo_kendy

A couple took the next step in their relationship after their families got together for lobola negotiations. The beautiful ceremony even sparked joy in many people's hearts online.

Dineo Kendy took to her TikTok account (@dineo_kendy) to show users what happened on her special day with her child's father and their loved ones. The video shows a few women in the kitchen preparing delicious meals before the arrival of Dineo's in-laws.

Before unveiling all the alcohol on the table, the video shows the beautiful Sotho bride showing off her wedding ring, holding her precious baby and embracing her beloved husband.

The video also showed the two families enjoying a tasty meal before heading outside to celebrate the couple's union.

Dineo wrote in her caption:

"A promise kept! The father of my child made me his wife!"

Watch the video below:

The internet congratulates the couple

Dineo's viral video had thousands of social media users sending congratulatory messages and sharing their happiness. Others also expressed their thoughts on Dineo finding love in a man who was not South African.

@portiangwenya1 shared in the comment section:

"Even though I won't get married, I love seeing African people come together. Ah, man!"

@nomvelisodollsina said to Dineo:

"Congratulations, my love. Everyone deserves to be loved. Foreign nationals are also human beings, way better than some of our brothers, bethuna. I love this for you, babe. Be happy in your marriage."

@rich_auntie19 complimented the bride's outfit and wrote:

"The dress and the headpiece, ma'am. This is truly beautiful."

@zinzi.hadebe sent the couple well wishes, saying:

"May God bless this union."

@chubbylgirladvocate also congratulated Dineo and remarked:

"It’s always beautiful when they honour their commitment."

Online users gush over couple's lobola negotiations

