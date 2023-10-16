A Cape Town woman has shared a TikTok video capturing her lobola day celebration, showcasing the beauty of the day

The groom symbolised his commitment to his bride-to-be by presenting gifts and money to her family

The video showed the couple's commitment to traditions, and it has left Mzansi deeply impressed

A woman from Cape Town shared a video of her lobola celebration. Images: @laura_w32

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman has taken to TikTok to share her lobola day celebration, and the video has left Mzansi impressed.

Woman flexes lobola celebrations

TikTok user @laura_w32 shared a special video showing the couple's love and how they celebrated their commitment. Despite the cultural differences, the woman's partner paid lobola for her.

During the celebrations, the groom symbolised his commitment with gifts and money presented to the bride's family. What stands out in this celebration is the couple's ability to honour tradition while being an interracial couple.

Watch the video couple:

Mzansi applauds lobolo video

Mzansi has shown profound admiration for the couple's commitment to upholding traditions while embracing their unique journey.

The video has garnered likes, comments, and shares, with many applauding the couple's respect for cultural heritage and the love that unites them across differences:

@ZandiP complimented:

"Wamuhle umakoti."

@juniorshaba1 said:

"South African makoti"

@sosomdla shared:

"Wait the guy paid lobolo for the lady? Beautiful."

@Zimbali_Maks praised:

"This is the South Africa we voted for."

@destinyzanelevila commented:

"Not me crying for total strangers, love is beautiful man."

@Letang NaansaiddL

"Its your family for me, a very clear respect for the culture. Am I allowed to love people I don't know. I really loved your delegates."

@Theo-saurus joked:

"Forget the Boks. We’re here to unite the nation. Love wins."

Source: Briefly News