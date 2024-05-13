Cellphone data expert Lieutenant Colonel Gideon Gouws is expected to take the stand when the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes

The North Gauteng High Court previously heard that bank statements placed the accused, Muzi Sibiya, in Gauteng when Meyiwa was murdered

Grouws testimony on a bank account attributed to accused number five, Sifiso Ntuli, would be examined in the next sitting

Data analyst Lieutenant Colonel Gideon Gouws will return to the North Gauteng High Court for the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will resume in the North Gauteng High Court on 15 May 2024, and cellphone data expert Lieutenant Colonel Gideon Gouws is expected to testify.

Bank statements place the suspect in Johannesburg

During court proceedings on 13 May 2024, the state submitted bank statements that placed the accused, Muzi Sibiya, in Gauteng when Meyiwa was murdered in October 2014.

Sibiya was one of five men linked to the killing of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper. Sibiya previously claimed he was in KwaZulu-Natal during the period of the murder; however, the documented banking transactions disproved that. According to SABC News, numerous withdrawals were made from Sibiya’s account in areas such as Joburg CBD and Vosloorus, East Rand, in October 2014.

A clip shared by @Newzroom405 on X showed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng adjourning proceedings until 15 May 2024, where Gouws’ testimony on the Standard Bank’s account attributed to accused number five, Sifiso Ntuli, would be examined.

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Kelly Khumalo to be requested to appear in court

Briefly News reported that The defence planned to subpoena Kelly Khumalo may finally testify in Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial.

South Africans had questioned why she was called to testify, as she was present when Meyiwa was killed.

The defence also intended to subpoena legendary music producer Sello "Chicco" Twala as his son Longwe Twala.

