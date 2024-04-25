Advocate Charles Mnisi has labelled the investigation into the 2018 murder of Senzo Meyiwa as disjointed

Mnisi made the statements while he cross-examined Sergeant Batho Mogola at the Pretoria High Court on 24 April 2024

The advocate also pointed out that there was a lack of evidence tying all of the accused to the house where Meyiwa was murdered

The legal mind representing accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, has told the Pretoria High Court that the investigation into the 2018 Senzo Meyiwa murder was disjointed.

Advocate Charles Mnisi stated this when he cross-examined Sergeant Batho Mogola on 24 April 2024 about her role in the investigation.

A SowetanLIVE report said that when Mnisi asked Mongola if investigators interviewed Meyiwa’s family, the sergeant said the lead investigator had not instructed her.

According to The Citizen, Mnisi also pointed out that the evidence collected at the crime scene failed to incriminate all of the accused.

The footballer was shot and killed at her girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s family home on Vosloorus. The men accused of the crime include Mncube, Fisokuhle Ntuli, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Thulani Mbele

South Africans surprised by Mnisi's conduct

Many netizens focused on Advocate Mnisi's conduct during proceedings:

@LeviMotibi21080 said:

“The judge's attitude is a very worrying ”

Meyiwa trial commented:

“What Mnisi did today was not a robust approach but unprofessionalism.”

@KZN_za pointed out:

“Advocate Mnisi was fighting this morning.”

@AdvocateA808 exclaimed:

“Eish Mnisi lacks court decorum !!! #SenzoMeyiwaTrial”

@ANdaba44423 said:

“@clubmpz Lol he's irked even showing some disappointment in Advocate Mnisi, passing a derogatory remark by demanding Mnisi to respect the lying Mogola.”

