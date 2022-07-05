Stage 6 loadshedding will leave some South Africans unemployed as many businesses close their doors

Business Leadership South Africa Chief Executive Busi Mavuso said companies have been forced to lay off staff

MEC for Economic Development Parks Tau also believes loadshedding will impact economic development

JOHANNESBURG - Stage 6 loadshedding has had detrimental impacts on the economy and will leave some South Africans unemployed.

Certain companies have been forced to lay off staff, according to Business Leadership South Africa Chief Executive Busi Mavuso.

Stage 6 loadshedding is costing the economy drastically.

Source: Getty Images

In her weekly letter, she shared that companies could not open their doors. According to BusinessTech, Mavuso said those with generators could not get diesel to fill them fast enough, and those on batteries found them running dead.

She said it is a crisis for Eskom as well, and despite the illegal protest action, sabotage and violence, its CEO André de Ruyter was “front and centre” to address the issues. Mavuso said the openness from De Ruyter was welcome. She said the country could no longer rely on a single state utility for power.

MEC for Economic Development Parks Tau also believes loadshedding will impact economic development. During an interview with EWN, Tau said in Gauteng that people are losing jobs because industries have to close. In addition, he said the lack of energy supply reliability makes South Africa less competitive. Tau added that they were discussions regarding businesses in the energy sector and plans to mitigate load shedding.

South Africans react to loadshedding costing citizens jobs:

@mjimero said:

“Now that’s how consumers will understand how isn’t easy to run company.”

@Tril02246522 posted:

“Why can’t the ANC be taken to court over the non-performance of Eskom the ANC are incapable of running this country they have managed to destroy this country in 28 years that is all they are good at destruction and violence.”

@leeehlekhumza commented:

“The ANC destroyed this country, after freedom fighters fought for decades. Chris Hani would probably be disappointed.”

@ChipuAdv added:

“Who is Tau fooling. He and his friends were at forefront of incompetence.”

Eskom announces Stage 6 loadshedding to resume on Monday following industrial action

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Eskom released a statement on Sunday, 3 July announcing that Stage six loadshedding would resume the next day following a week of industrial action. Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented until 5am on Monday, 4 July, at which point Stage 4 will commence while the system recovers. From 4pm on Monday, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented.

Eskom will still be producing electricity below capacity while maintenance is carried out. EWN reported that unions are still in negotiations.

