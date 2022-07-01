President Cyril Ramaphosa says that he regrets the recent implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding

The country is trying to find alternative energy sources ; however, he said that nuclear power is not an option

; Ramaphosa encouraged Eskom executives and labour unions to focus on finding a solution to end the strike

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that he regrets that Stage 6 loadshedding has been implemented in the country. He made the remarks while attending the seventh Southern African Customs Union Summit in Botswana on Thursday, 30 June.

Ramaphosa said that while the country is trying to find alternative energy sources, nuclear power is not an option. He said South Africa simply can't afford nuclear energy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that he regrets Stage 6 loadshedding. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The president encouraged Eskom executives and labour unions to focus on finding a solution to the strike, which is adding pressure to the already exacerbated power utility. Speaking to SABC News, Ramaphosa said they should set their differences aside and put the country first.

The country was plunged into darkness when Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented on Thursday, 30 June. The power utility blamed staff absenteeism and intimidation of working employees for the worsening situation.

Stage 4 loadshedding will continue throughout the day until 4pm, when Stage 6 will be reintroduced. News24 reported that Eskom and trade unions are expected to meet to discuss a deal that will hopefully end the labour strikes and intense loadshedding.

South Africans were left angered over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks:

Cheryl Africa said:

“Lies, Lies, Lies, Lies. They had 28 years to fix the problems instead corruption was their first priority, period.”

Samuel T. Kisaame posted:

“Ramaphosa - All talk and no action. We all know where his true allegiance lies now, don't we?”

Ratson lifestyle commented:

“Ramaphosa, you guys are not making no effort, I am telling you to put new money in Eskom and get new generators at least one per year in the coming five years we will be having five brand new engines. You can't tell me that you're still telling us with breakdowns today.”

Ma Baker added:

“If he truly "regrets the Stage 6 load shedding", why doesn't he do something for a change instead of just flapping his gums!”

