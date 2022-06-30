The African National Congress Youth League National Youth Task Team plans to protest against loadshedding

The group's spokesperson said loadshedding is taking South Africans backwards and called on the youth to act against it

Its CEO Andre de Ruyter, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are called to take responsibility for the issues

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League National Youth Task Team is at its wit ends with Eskom and plans to put an end to loadshedding.

South Africans have been subjected to Stage 6 loadshedding due to ongoing protest action at the power utility as workers demand salary increases.

The ANC Youth League National Youth Task Team wants to protest against loadshedding. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Spokesperson of the movement, Sizophila Mkhize, believes that the constant blackouts must be confronted head-on. During an interview with TimesLIVE, Mkhize said loadshedding is taking South Africans backwards and called on the youth to act against it.

She said she is done speaking to the ruling party’s leaders and that South Africans are being deliberately put in the dark by the incompetent leadership. Mkhize demanded that the CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan take responsibility for the issues at the power utility.

She also accused the leaders of hiding behind the Eskom strike and said the biggest problem with Eskom is its leadership. Mkhize added that it is high time South Africans lead themselves, SowetanLIVE reported.

South Africans are not convinced by the ANC’s Youth League National Youth Task Team’s plan:

@shopgir70793064 said:

“I’d like to think ANCYL could make progress with regards to this matter, but they’re still ANC and I’ve never seen any good come from the ANC after 1994.”

@Sofoniax wrote:

“We’re ready to hit the street.”

@m_zagagana commented:

“Meaning the task team has to spend a few more years looking for suitable candidates.”

@DKZ46 added:

“What are we being subjected to Mara, why does she involve the youth in ANC’s thuggery and factions? Youth want solutions to their problems, not mass mobilisation.”

Eskom employees in Mpumalanga say they will continue protesting until they are given salary increases

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported about 200 Eskom workers at the Matla Power Station remain adamant that their demands for salary increases be met. The workers say they will not return to work until Eskom agrees to their demands, despite the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding.

Employees affiliated with the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) want a 15% salary increase despite the power utility offering 7%. The union’s branch chairperson, Nkosinathi Sithole, told SABC News that Eskom is treating them like “sub-humans” and said that the situation has gotten out of hand.

Source: Briefly News