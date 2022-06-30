Eskom announced that it plans to implement Stage 6 loadshedding from 2pm on Thursday, 30 June

Absent staff and intimidation of non-striking staff have made it difficult to conduct routine maintenance

The power utility said the strike has been detrimental to the broader South African public and economy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 2pm until midnight on Thursday, 30 June.

After that, Stage 4 will kick in until 5am the next morning, which will then later switch to Stage 6 again.

Eskom has announced that it will be implementing Stage 6 loadshedding. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The power utility said that high levels of absent staff and intimidation of non-striking staff have made it difficult to conduct routine maintenance. According to a statement shared on Twitter, Eskom said the unlawful and unprotected strike had caused widespread disruption at Eskom’s plants.

The power utility said it is compelled to take the unprecedented step to conserve electricity to safeguard the power system. It also said that there remains a risk that the stage of loadshedding may change at any time. The state-owned entity thanked the workers who reported for duty despite the challenges and requested that union members abide by the call from union leadership to return to work.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Eskom said the strike has been detrimental to the broader South African public and economy. According to eNCA, the minimum of Stage 4 loadshedding will be required over the weekend.

South Africans are outraged over the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding:

@goolammv said:

“It’s getting worst. Absolutely no improvement. The shortfall has actually increased by about 150mw. Massive disaster looming.”

@O_M_Gitsmuah wrote:

“Stage 6 is the new normal right?”

@Euu_Geee posted:

“Switch it off completely, come confiscate all the candles, gas stoves, Solar and take all the yellow bones because that’s what you want for us to live in the dark.”

@Sarah53434149 added:

“At this point, I doubt it is even about this strike, how can Eskom workers hold an entire country ransom? This is simply about Eskom not being able to supply the entire country with power because of poor management.”

Striking Eskom staff return to work, power utility says the system will still take time to fully recover

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported following a positive meeting with trade unions, Eskom says its workers will start returning to work. The power utility believes it will take some time before the grid can fully recover and electricity can be restored.

The country was subjected to Stage 6 loadshedding on Tuesday, 28 June due to the rising tensions at the state-owned entity. Eskom Spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha said while the workforce might have returned to work, the system will still take time to recover.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News