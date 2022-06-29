Retail stores in the country have seen an increase in shoppers purchasing candles, emergency lights and other similar items

The items will be used to assist South Africans alleviate the pressure of power disruptions cause by loadshedding

Shoprite said during periods of loadshedding, it sees an increase in the sale of alternative energy and lighting products

JOHANNESBURG - South African retail stores have noticed an increase in “loadshedding essentials” following the implementation of Stage 6 blackouts on Tuesday, 28 June.

Consumers are rushing to purchase items such as candles, emergency lights and paraffin to assist them with alleviating the pressure of power disruptions.

South Africans rush to buy candles and emergency lights in preparation for Stage 6 loadshedding. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Retail giant Shoprite said during periods of loadshedding, it sees an increase in the sale of alternative energy and lighting products. Speaking to Business Insider South Africa, the supermarket said it has increased its volumes of products associated with loadshedding.

To assist with food preparation during electricity outages, Shoprite and Checkers are offering braai products and have included selective products in their promotions. Stage 6 loadshedding means South Africans will be subjected to power cuts for six hours daily.

Speaking to Cape Talk, the Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence Chris Yelland said Stage 6 loadshedding is a severe issue that will cost the country’s economy dearly. He said it would affect jobs and investment and cause massive consumer inconvenience.

South Africans weighed in on the loadshedding struggles, with many saying that blackouts are costing the country drastically:

Lerato Lee Thando Maluleka said:

“It is unfortunate for some of us who can’t afford those at this time of the month. When the electricity goes out, it is blackout, we are in the dark till it comes back.”

Rodney Green posted:

“We are truly going back in time, preparing food on open fires, and sitting by candles, we might as well call it the dark ages.”

Begum Jaffer commented:

“We’ll get poorer with the daily loadsheddings.”

Joyce Yvette Viviers added:

“What a disgrace of a Country. Businesses, shops, and restaurants will close down.”

