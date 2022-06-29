South Africans are paying almost 14% more on food and hygiene items due to the cost-of-living increasing

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group found that the price of goods increased drastically

The group believes that inflation is likely to continue to increase due to public transport and electricity fees

JOHANNESBURG - As the cost-of-living increases, concerns of hunger, social instability and health deterioration are rising. South Africans are now forking out almost 14% more on food and hygiene items than a year ago.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) conducted a Household Affordability Index and found that the average price of goods in a grocery basket increased drastically.

The cost of food and hygiene products has increased significantly over the past year. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The group’s Mervyn Abrahams said households could not absorb the inflation in staple foods. He said it is a significant concern, according to TimesLIVE. The data was collected from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries across the country.

Abrahams said the situation raises three major red flags with both short-term and long-term consequences. The group believes that inflation is likely to continue to increase due to public transport fees and electricity tariff hikes. The Witness reported that local and global factors are adding to the increases.

The severe disruptions on major transport routes, particularly between Gauteng and Durban, have also negatively impacted the food transportation price. The research shows that the cost of 29 of 44 foods in a basket increased.

South Africans have certainly started feeling the pinch of the sky-high prices, especially since the country has a record-breaking unemployment rate:

Knowledge Lwazi Moyo said:

“When there is no more food to eat because of poverty the last thing for food are the politicians.”

Shabalala Shake’s Mshengu wrote:

“With the highest rate of unemployment, so sad.”

Ndips Jwarha Mazaleni commented:

“Usually, food prices go down in winter but this winter we are seeing the opposite.”

Tau Ekgolo Ya Badimo added:

“With the highest rate of unemployment.”

Price of cooking oil set to explode, consumers warned to brace for R120 for 2 litres

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported due to a severe shortage of products derived from oilseeds, the price of cooking oil is predicted to hit R60 a litre. This means that consumers could expect to pay as much as R120 for a two-litre bottle of cooking oil.

One of the major contributing factors to the high prices is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine exports a large amount of canola and sunflower oil, the war has severely reduced the European country’s ability to harvest and export the products.

