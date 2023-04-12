A woman on TikTok made a series on the platform sharing different professions' payslips in South Africa

One of the lady's videos focused on a professional who works in the healthcare sector in the country

Countless TikTok users were fascinated to see the reality of how much a medical doctor gets paid

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A creator on TikTok posted a medical workers payslip. The lady's content focuses on the reality of having a job in some of the most sought-after professions in the country.

One woman showed how much a person in the medical field currently earns in South Africa. Image: lifereset_za

Source: UGC

Online users were fascinated to see details of how someone who works in a hospital environment is remunerated. South Africans discussed all the deductions they spotted on the document.

TikTok creator shows medical worker's salary

A woman on TikTok, @lifereset_za, shared someone's payslip. In the video, she showed the salary of a medical doctor in a managerial position in the private sector. The person also had two years of experience in management and did community service 10 years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The video shows that the person earned R145 000 per annum without deductions. Sadly, the payslip also shows that the total deductions amounted to R56 000 per annum.

South Africans have jokes about doctor's salary

People are often fascinated to know details about other professions' salaries. Netizens remarked that the tax deductions could be someone else's salary

Ntsako Mahori commented:

"The total deduction is twice the salary of other people."

gibsonncube797 commented:

"Deductions can pay several people."

Becoming Dr Masilela commented:

"Wait until you see Specialist Trauma Surgeon with overtime. I fainted 10 times when I saw it. It cemented my love for trauma, I can’t wait."

Dipulelo Komane commented:

"Cause of death, TAX!"

Silence Suke commented:

"That is where our social grants come from, R56k from one individual."

Morapedi_Moerane commented:

"Total deductions is my annual income. South Africa has one of the most unequal income gap."

Ponanzat commented:

"Tax is killing us shame."

Engineer claims bike delivery guys earn R8 000 per month, some of them disagree

Briefly News reported that a South African engineer made claims in a Twitter post about delivery guys earning R8 000 per month. The drivers usually work for Uber (Uber Eats) and Bolt. According to Indeed, the average Uber driver's weekly pay in South Africa is approximately R 2 365, 40% above the national average.

The man also shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation with a driver who revealed his total earnings.

While the data shows that he may be telling the truth, averages do not represent individual experiences equally. Some drivers took to the comments to reveal the hardships they experienced working as delivery guys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News