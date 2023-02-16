A South African engineer claimed in a Twitter post that delivery drivers for Uber and Bolt earn R 8000 per month.

The claim is supported by data from Indeed showing that the average Uber driver's weekly pay in South Africa is R 2,365

Some drivers commented on the post, revealing their difficult experiences and suggesting that averages do not represent individual experiences equally

A South African Engineer has claimed in a Twitter post about the delivery guys earning R 8000 per month. The drivers in question usually work for Uber (uber eats) and Bolt. According to Indeed, the average Uber driver's weekly pay in South Africa is approximately R 2 365, which is 40% above the national average.

"[And] others and graduates [are] waiting for the government to create jobs," he said in the post.

The man claims to have proof from a driver

The man also shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation with a driver who revealed his total earnings.

"In case you think this is a JOKE," he said. See it for yourself below:

Some drivers share their reality check stories in the comments

While the data shows that he may be telling the truth, averages do not represent individual experiences equally. Some drivers took to the comments to reveal the hardships they experienced working as drivers.

Here is what they had to say:

@Tshepsion2 asked:

"How much do you spend on fuel and insurance monthly?"

@Thabo55752013 responded:

"Half of R8000 for petrol per month."

@Clibo_sa1 said:

"But fail to pay R600 a week for rental. I had to sell 2 of my big boy bikes coz of that."

@Dalisumdk added:

"Yes, that's after fuel. Bike/car repairs, yes. There's good earning potential, and self-management is very key.

I was with Takealot for a year and a couple of months. However, I think it's no longer how. it used to be. Depending on the area and depot you report to."

South African courier drivers earn 30K per month

In other driver-earning stories, Briefly News reported on a Twitter post claiming that courier drivers earned R 30 000 per month. According to salary explorer, the average salary for a delivery driver is R 12 200 per month. But the salary range is between R 8 340 and R30 000, so the post might be speculating correctly.

South Africans weighed in on the conversation:

@SphaMakume added:

"It depends but in most cases people they get that amount. They also own the bakkie/ truck ( owner driver )."

