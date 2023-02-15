One man posted on Twitter that he picked up a 5000 Venezuelan bolívar banknote and wanted to know its worth in rands

He said to his followers that he thought it was a R10 banknote when he picked it up and asked for their help

The gent's tweet went viral, and South Africans discussed the Venezuelan currency in the comments section

A man asked South Africans on Twitter how much 5000 Venezuelan bolívar was worth. Image: _amBYRON

@_amBYRON set Twitter timelines ablaze with his lucky find and stirred an interesting conversation about foreign currencies. The guy posted a picture of a 5000 Venezuelan bolívar banknote he picked up.

He was disappointed because he thought he scored R10 and asked people to calculate how much it was worth.

Twitter users convert 5000 Venezuelan bolívar into South African rands

Mzansi people were more than helpful in the comments section and said the banknote was worth roughly R3 700. Some said the Venezuelan currency was demonetized because of the five years of hyperinflation.

Other netizens advised the guy to head to the bank and try to exchange the money.

@_amBYRON mentioned:

"Venezuela is under heavy sanctions, so this probably needs papers."

@Daddy_Bonx posted:

"Eh, you're paid mos bro. You can retire now. Didn't think it would be that much but it's almost 4k bro."

@Mu_hlu_ri commented:

"I have 1000 Ugandan shillings in my wallet, it's worth R4."

@BarneyDeKing said:

"Demonetized in 2018? Unfortunately is worth nothing, but you can still try your luck. R3691 is the value, if it still has."

@thabobdube stated:

"Once you see a currency with so many zeros, you must know that it is toilet paper."

@_furnx tweeted:

"Venezuela with its moon high inflation? You can't buy anything with that. Roll a joint if you smoke."

@Prodical_M wrote:

"The larger the number on print, the smaller the value is."

@DrSmith786 asked:

"Question is, where did you get the lady from?"

