A South African man brought back childhood memories for a lot of people on TikTok

He posted a video showing how his parents used to scrub his body with a pumice stone during bathtime

Mzansi people said in the comments section they could relate to his trauma and shared their bathtime stories

This man was scrubbed clean with a pumice stone as a child in hot Dettol water. Image: @keraramz

Source: TikTok

One man, @keraramz, made Mzansi reminisce about their childhoods. He posted a relatable TikTok video about his household's bathtime practice.

Man's childhood bathtime brings up memories for South Africans

In the clip, the gent demonstrates that his parents would bathe him in hot water mixed with a dash of Dettol antiseptic. He also showed that his body was scrubbed with a pumice stone to ensure that he was dirt free.

The video gathered over 190 00 viewers, and most commenters said they suffered the same trauma growing up.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers share their childhood bathtime stories

People posted that their parents used to scrub their bodies with an orange or onion sack at least once a week or at the end of school holidays.

@leigh.dicken said:

"Orange sack gang, where yall at?"

@hildaaa_m27 posted:

"The orange or onion sack hurts even worse."

@astrojaxckkx stated:

"Proud to be a South African."

@jackcool9955 mentioned:

"Dettol on your wound tho hits differently."

@user8119144978418 shared:

"My granny would scrub our knees, feet, necks and elbows till they were soft."

@goldenlotus2017 commented:

"I still do it and now have a son who I do it to and he always complains. Maybe I should put a small cap not a full cap."

@nawandihaynes added:

"Fam this is real trauma."

@c_duppie asked:

"So this must be a cultural thing that I know nothing about. Did they scrub your neck till it was raw? I'm lost here. Please educate me."

