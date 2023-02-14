Maps Maponyane has taken to social media to share pics of his mom's car after she survived a life-threatening accident on the N3

The media personality shared that he's grateful his mom was not hurt when she veered off the road and hit barriers after another car cut her off

He said his mom's vehicle spun off the road and luckily missed all the other cars around it and Mzansi wished her a speedy recovery from trauma

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Maps Maponyane has taken to his timeline to share that his mom survived a horrific accident. The media personality posted horrific pics of his mother's wrecked car.

Maps Maponyane shared horrific pics of her mom's car after it was involved in an accident. Image: @mmaponyane

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter revealed that his mama was involved in a serious crash on the N3 highway. He said he's grateful his mom came out unharmed after her whip veered off the road and smashed into barriers.

TshisaLIVE reports that Maps Maponyane further shared that his mom's car spun off the road after she was cut off by another car. Taking to Twitter, Maps said her mom's car missed all the other cars around it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi reacts to pics of Maps Maponyane's mom's damaged car

Peeps took to the star's comment section to wish his mom a speedy recovery after her life-threatening ordeal.

@MsMdlalose said:

"Yoh, glad she is okay physically but must be shaken. Speedy recovery."

@Bukosi5 commented:

"Glad she made it out safe. I know how much she loved that car."

@connie_smashs wrote:

"God is good, we are thankful she's safe."

@HRHKhumbane said:

"Geez!! Glad she's okay, bro."

@eustentia commented:

"Thank God she's safe."

@MAYURKALIAN wrote:

"I’m so sorry bruv. Glad that she is okay."

@HHausberger added:

"Send our best wishes to your mom, Maps."

Tibz's family demands answers from KZN police

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tibz's family is demanding answers from KwaZulu-Natal police after the fatal shooting of their son in Durban. Tibz was gunned down alongside AKA on Florida Road on Friday night, 10 February.

Tibz was AKA's former manager. The rapper and Tibz, who is his former manager, were about to part ways when they were shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Tibz's parents revealed that they had not received any communications from the police. The family said it hasn't received any information from police regarding his death, reports MDN News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News