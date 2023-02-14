Tibz's family is reportedly left in the dar following their son's brutal murder in Durban last Friday night

Tibz, who is AKA's former manager, was shot dead alongside the rapper and their both died at the scene of the shooting

His family is demanding answers from police and reportedly said they have not received any details from police regarding their son's death

Tibz's family is demanding answers from KwaZulu-Natal police after the fatal shooting of their son in Durban. Tibz was gunned down alongside AKA on Florida Road on Friday night, 10 February.

Tibz was shot dead alongside AKA in Durban. Image: @mdnnewss/Twitter, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Tibz was AKA's former manager. The rapper and Tibz, who is his former manager, were about to part ways when they were shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Tibza's parents revealed that they had not received any communications from the police. The family said it hasn't received any information from police regarding his death, reports MDN News.

Mzansi shares their thoughts on Tibz's family demands

Social media users took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to Tibz's family's demands. While some slammed the police, others said the family must be patient because investigating such cases take time.

@Nolofy said:

"Saps don't have time to update families of the deceased. They are negotiating with the killers to strike a deal and arrest scapegoats. Maybe this time 10 people will be arrested for pulling a trigger that killed AKA. Those ones are never short of surprises."

@KgomotsoTlhapan wrote:

"I hope and pray that Tebello's family also gets justice for their Son. The police are very useless, I think they must hire a PI because we know we can't rely on our police. They are very useless, I mean at the beginning of this case they gave us false information."

@Questerr_ commented:

"The Motsoanes will receive communication this week. Over weekends there’s neither station commander nor investigators — the latter normally being ones who communicate with next of kin. Nothing sinister about the fact that the Motsoanes haven’t received any communication."

@sibiya_vusi said:

"Medical aids need to provide a private investigator plan so that we can get assistance. Cele is just there for the salary, nothing else."

@KgomotsoR9 added:

"How I wish SA was like Botswana, none of this nonsense would be happening. It hurts, honestly."

