Cassper Nyovest has topped trends after AKA passed away on February 10 in Durban on Florida Road

The two South African rappers were well known for their unending beef, and people waited for Cass' tribute post after Supa Mega's death

After Cass shared his condolences with AKA's family, it seems like people are waiting for him to announce whether he'll be attending the funeral or not

Cassper Nyovest has found himself catching strays after AKA passed away.

Mzansi says Cassper Nyovest must have felt horrible after AKA passed away without them reconciling. Image: @akaworldwide and @casspernyovest

The Fela in Versace was gunned down in Durban on Florida Road with his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane on February 10, reported TshisaLIVE. After the announcement, many celebrities paid their condolences to AKA and Tibz.

The celeb's tribute post that Mzansi was curious about was Cass, who had a never-ending beef with AKA. Mufasa's name shot to the top of the trends on Twitter even before he shared a post encouraging people to remember AKA and Tibz for the good they did while they were still alive.

Mzansi prays for Cassper Nyovest after AKA's death announcement

Taking to Twitter, @Skool_Of_Rap posted a caption saying Cassper must have faced a dilemma following Supa Mega's passing.

"Please pray for @casspernyovest All l know is that its very hard to be Cassper currently.. imagine he goes to the funeral, @akaworldwide's fans will call him hypocrity for loving the dead..if he doesnt go, they will say he is rejoicing thats why "

Peeps reacted to the post, saying they felt sorry for Mufasa and advised him to make a decision that would satisfy him, not what people want to see.

@Jessica_Rarah said:

"Eish, it's sad but I think he is genuinely hurting. I think it's best he remains silent and does not attend the funeral, what if they attack him there?"

@FlendMy shared:

"They seemed to be enjoying playing soccer together the other day. I don't think they were still beefing. They were cool with each other, it's just that they both had egos that wouldn't allow them to be together or work together."

@Yenkosi posted:

"Naah, AKA would have wanted him there. if I were Cassper nothing would stop me from attending. Those two never hated each other."

@cycjustin___sa wrote:

"At this moment we are down with his decision. No one should mock him down coz either decision he makes will still play against real talk "

@tashtn reacted:

"I believe Cass is sad about it. Even though they were beefing, he didn't wish any bad on him. No matter what he decides on doing, social media will always attack poor Cass."

@LuzukoShusha replied:

"For the sake of being human, he should go regardless of what people say "

@Tk00756094260 commented:

"That's why you must forgive one another before dying but no one ever listens to this."

@g_stober added:

"He has to do what his heart wants him to do. Deep down I believe he's a good guy and will join other mourners at AKA's funeral. What people say shouldn't bother him. He never wished death on Mega and did not rejoice about his untimely passing. Bhova for life❤️"

Cassper Nyovest breaks silence on AKA and Tibz’s deaths with tribute: “May their legacies be celebrated”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest reacted to the news of fellow rapper AKA's death. The rapper took to his social media pages to share a touching tribute.

AKA and his friend Tibz were shot dead on Friday, 10 February, by unknown gunmen. A graphic CCTV video showing the moment the rapper was murdered made rounds on social media.

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram pages, the Mama I Made It hitmaker sent condolence messages to Tibz and Kiernan's families, colleagues and fans. The rapper added that he hopes that their legacies should be celebrated.

