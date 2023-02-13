AKA's family has confirmed that his body has arrived in Johannesburg following his murder on Friday night

The Fela In Versace rapper was gunned down in Durban and his family went to identify his body and returned with his remains

Transport Minister and ANC official Fikile Mbalula is convinced that the rapper's murder was an assassination

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA's body has arrived in Johannesburg. The rapper's lawyer confirmed that AKA's family returned with his remains from Durban on Sunday.

AKA’s body has arrived in Johannesburg. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula reportedly described Supa Mega's murder as an assassination. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night. Mbalula also questioned the motive behind the Fela In Versace hitmaker's shooting.

The ANC politician further said AKA's murder was a hit. According to SABC News, Mbalula added that government believes in the capacity of the police to "get to the bottom of this".

AKA's lawyer Rudolf Baloyi confirmed that the musician's family returned with his remains after identifying his body. AKA's name has been topping the trends list on Twitter since footage of his shooting surfaced online.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AKA has worked with artists such as Burna Boy

AKA was preparing to drop his highly-anticipated album at the time of his death. He has won multiple awards and worked with musicians such as Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, Anatii, Nasty C, and K.O among others. He made Mzansi dance with hits such as Fela In Versace, Lemons (Lemonade), and Run Jozi.

Anatii announces 2 albums

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anatii took to social media to reveal that he's working on new music. The star announced that he's releasing two albums in 2023.

The music producer has not dropped a complete project for over three years. He has been starving his fans when it comes to music. Anatii last dropped an album in 2018. It was titled Iyeza.

The hip-hop artist is at least now active on social media and has dropped a few singles in the last few months. Taking to his verified Twitter handle, the Thixo Onofefe hitmaker told his supporters:

"2 albums this year."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News