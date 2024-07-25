Afrotainment boss DJ Tira is working on a new song titled Rules Are Rules with singer Skye Wanda

Tira slammed suggestions that the song he is working on is a diss track aimed at Dumi Mkokstad

A heated argument ensued between Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad at the celebrity soccer match

After the much talked about celebrity soccer match, one can only wonder if the men will ever get along after the argument. DJ Tira previewed a new song, Rules Are Rules, adding fuel to the fire.

DJ Tira's 'Rules Are Rules' is not a Dumi Mkokstad diss track. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

DJ Tira shares new track titled Rules Are Rules

After the soccer match concluded with the Gqom team winning against the Gospel soccer team, a heated argument erupted. According to Dumi Mkokstad, he accused the team of cheating as they never followed the rules.

Gqom, hip-hop, Maskandi, and Gospel divisions took part in the Games at Tsakane Stadium in Gauteng on 20 July.

Afrotainment boss DJ Tira has shared a new snippet of a song titled Rules Are Rules with singer Skye Wanda.

"On that Rules are Rules note. Back to work. This Friday!!!"

Is DJ Tira working on a diss track at Dumi Mkokstad?

According to TshisaLIVE, Tira denounced claims that the song he is working on is a diss track aimed at Dumi Mkokstad.

"It is not a diss track. The song is a gqom track and fun to listen to," he told the news publication.

According to a source, the incident made Tira angry as people were talking about the incident and not the game.

"He has been working hard in the studio composing Rules Are Rules dedicated to Dumi because his antics embarrassed the whole tournament.," the publication quoted the source.

People even made fun of DJ Tira's reaction to the match while Big Zulu and Mkokstad went for one another's heads.

Big Zulu apologises for calling Dumi a boy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu apologised to Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad for the insults he hurled at him after the soccer match.

Taking to his Instagram, the rapper sincerely apologized to Mkokstad, his family, and his fans for his conduct.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News