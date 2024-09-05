Jaden Hendrikse and Canan Moodie have been named in the starting line-up for the Springboks ahead of the clash against New Zealand on Saturday, 7 September 2024

World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus said he expects a tough match against the All Blacks after a thrilling 31-27 victory in the first Test

Local rugby fans said they trusted Erasmus on social media and suggested how the world champions could beat their fierce rivals in Cape Town

Winger Canan Moodie and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse will face the All Blacks when they line up for South Africa in the Rugby Championship Test on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

The match in Cape Town is expected to be intense after the Boks produced a thrilling comeback to beat their rivals 31-27 in Ellis Park on Saturday, 31 August.

Canan Moodie and Jaden Hendrikse has returned to the Bok team for the match against the All Blacks. Image: Michael Steele/World Rugby and Paul Harding.

Coach Erasmus made the changes to the squad and was pleased to have skipper Siya Kolisi available after his injury in the Ellis Park match.

The Boks make two changes to their squad

Erasmus speaks about the changes in the tweet below:

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, Erasmus said he expects a tough match, while flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has called for consistency.

Erasmus said:

"It's going to be another epic encounter. Last week, we also saw what they can do if they get a strong start. They have proven time and time again that they are a team that can close out games under a lot of pressure in the last 20 minutes, so it's going to take a huge team effort to register a victory against them."

Fans trust Erasmus

Local rugby fans praised Erasmus on social media and said the coach has all the tools to earn an important victory in the push for the Rugby Championship title.

Viron Duke Paulse wants a good performance from a star:

"To be fair, it will be Willie's last game at his home against the All Blacks. This is also his last Championship. Let the bloke enjoy his last couple of matches. I'm sure Rassie thought about that."

Antonie Alexander Malan agreed with the squad:

"Great looking Springboks team."

Mihai Prodan made a suggestion:

"Great team. PSdT can only play flanker. Jasper is the best number eight at this moment. Go Bokke!"

Johan Barnard is intrigued:

"A 5-3 split, interesting. I may have gone for a 6-2 split. But, still a quality team."

Bathobile Ncobeni admires Erasmus:

"I trust Dr Rassie. Good luck, Bokke."

SA Rugby apologises for Haka interuption

As reported by Briefly News, SA Rugby boss Rian Oberholzer said there was no disrespect meant by the interruption to New Zealand's Haka on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

The rugby boss said the interruption was caused by a miscommunication between audio staff after music abruptly ended the All Blacks' pre-match ritual.

