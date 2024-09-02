Global site navigation

SA Rugby Issues an Apology for ‘Highly Regrettable’ Haka Interruption
Rugby

SA Rugby Issues an Apology for ‘Highly Regrettable’ Haka Interruption

by  Junior Bester 3 min read
  • Following the interruption of the Haka on Saturday, 31 August 2024, SA rugby boss Rian Oberholzer apologised to New Zealand
  • During the performance of the Haka, fans started cheering and singing to music before the All Black could complete their pre-match ritual
  • Local rugby fans applauded SA Rugby for apologising on social media as they called the incident disrespectful

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Local rugby boss Rian Oberholzer apologised to New Zealand after the Haka was interrupted on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

Oberholzer said the interruption was due to miscommunication, and the Springboks meant no disrespect to their opponents.

SA Rugby apologised for interrupting the Haka on Saturday, 31 August 2024.
Fans mistakenly interrupted the Haka on Saturday, 31 August 2024, due to a miscommunication with audio staff. Image: Willem Loock.
Source: Original

The Bokke had local fans captivated after a thrilling 31-27 comeback victory over their fierce rivals in Ellis Park, setting up a crunch match in Cape Town on Saturday, 1 September.

Read also

A 'hungry and determined' Springbok side is pushing for an All Black whitewash

Rian Oberholzer apologised to New Zealand

Oberholzer explained the reasons for the interruption in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

According to the SA Rugby website, Oberholzer said their organisation respects New Zealand and hopes the incident, which divided fans, has not harmed their relationship.

Oberholzer said:

"It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any Test match against the All Blacks. That it occurred was a result of timekeeping challenges and simple human error. In the confusion, the crowd's excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the Haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme. It was highly regrettable but in no way deliberate."

Local fans accept the apology

Local rugby fans accepted SA Rugby's apology, saying the incident left a bitter taste in their mouths, and they are glad it has been resolved.

Read also

"Madiba is smiling": Gayton McKenzie toasts Springboks on behalf of GNU after All Blacks triumph

Natalia Shunmugan was disappointed:

"Yes, I was very disappointed in our behaviour on Saturday. It was just not on. And a lack of respect. Come on, people, we are better than that. And fellow Capetonians, on Saturday, let's show them how it's done."

Colin Menges is excited for the match:

"The greatest and most exciting opposition to face, nothing is bigger than an All Blacks vs Springboks. The pinnacle of rugby!"

Beulah-Ann Walters accepted the apology:

"It was just an unfortunate chain of events and flight timing, with "fireworks" set to go off on the passing of the flight and the song set to play immediately after that. I'm sure no disrespect was intended, and I'm happy for the apology."

Stephen Bell saw no issue:

"It's all part of it, come on."

Rashid Adams is happy for the apology:

"That was horrible and lacked respect. I'm glad we apologised."

The Springboks need consistency to beat the All Blacks

Read also

"My heart is breaking" Sol Bamba's wife makes touching statement over death of ex-EPL star

As Briefly News reported, Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said the side would have to be consistent to beat New Zealand on Saturday, 1 September 2024.

The Boks beat their fierce rivals on Saturday, 31 August, 31-27, and the flyhalf said they must show hunger to achieve back-to-back victories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Junior Bester avatar

Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: