During the performance of the Haka, fans started cheering and singing to music before the All Black could complete their pre-match ritual

Local rugby fans applauded SA Rugby for apologising on social media as they called the incident disrespectful

Local rugby boss Rian Oberholzer apologised to New Zealand after the Haka was interrupted on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

Oberholzer said the interruption was due to miscommunication, and the Springboks meant no disrespect to their opponents.

Fans mistakenly interrupted the Haka on Saturday, 31 August 2024, due to a miscommunication with audio staff. Image: Willem Loock.

The Bokke had local fans captivated after a thrilling 31-27 comeback victory over their fierce rivals in Ellis Park, setting up a crunch match in Cape Town on Saturday, 1 September.

Oberholzer explained the reasons for the interruption in the tweet below:

According to the SA Rugby website, Oberholzer said their organisation respects New Zealand and hopes the incident, which divided fans, has not harmed their relationship.

Oberholzer said:

"It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any Test match against the All Blacks. That it occurred was a result of timekeeping challenges and simple human error. In the confusion, the crowd's excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the Haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme. It was highly regrettable but in no way deliberate."

Local fans accept the apology

Local rugby fans accepted SA Rugby's apology, saying the incident left a bitter taste in their mouths, and they are glad it has been resolved.

Natalia Shunmugan was disappointed:

"Yes, I was very disappointed in our behaviour on Saturday. It was just not on. And a lack of respect. Come on, people, we are better than that. And fellow Capetonians, on Saturday, let's show them how it's done."

Colin Menges is excited for the match:

"The greatest and most exciting opposition to face, nothing is bigger than an All Blacks vs Springboks. The pinnacle of rugby!"

Beulah-Ann Walters accepted the apology:

"It was just an unfortunate chain of events and flight timing, with "fireworks" set to go off on the passing of the flight and the song set to play immediately after that. I'm sure no disrespect was intended, and I'm happy for the apology."

Stephen Bell saw no issue:

"It's all part of it, come on."

Rashid Adams is happy for the apology:

"That was horrible and lacked respect. I'm glad we apologised."

The Springboks need consistency to beat the All Blacks

As Briefly News reported, Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said the side would have to be consistent to beat New Zealand on Saturday, 1 September 2024.

The Boks beat their fierce rivals on Saturday, 31 August, 31-27, and the flyhalf said they must show hunger to achieve back-to-back victories.

