Springboks Pull Off Glorious Comeback to Beat New Zealand in Rugby Championship

South African staged a late comeback to defeat New Zealand in the Rugby Championship at home on Saturday

The Springboks came from ten points down to defeat the All Blacks 31-27 to stretch their lead in the competition

The match between the two giants matched the same intesity of last year’s Rugby World Cup final in France

Springboks pulled off a fantastic comeback to defeat the All Blacks of New Zealand at Ellis Park in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The Springboks looked out of the game, but the All Blacks' inability to convert gave them the chance to fight back and earn a deserved win at home.

Bongi Mbonambi, Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored the Springboks' tries, while Feinberg-Mngomezulu was successful with four penalties and two conversions.

Springboks defeat New Zealand in the Rugby Championship Test match at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Springboks defeat All Blacks in Rugby Championship

The South African rugby side came back from ten points down to defeat New Zealand 31-27 in the championship this weekend.

All Blacks took an early lead through Codie Taylor, but Springboks responded well with a try from Bongi Mbonambi, who mauled his way past three tackles to score.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu gave South Africa a slender lead before the All Blacks capitalised on a mistake from the Springboks in their own half to regain the lead through Caleb Clarke.

New Zealand held on to a one-point lead at halftime and started the second period brightly. Jordie Barrett stepped into the space to intercept the pass as the Springboks were trying to put it through the hands.

The All Blacks took a ten-point lead after a brilliant routine play that involved Barrett, Perenara, and Ioane in the 51st minute. The overplay went through the hands of Clarke, who skipped past a challenge from Kriel to score.

With the scores at 17-27, the Springboks needed a push to get something out of the game, and they fought back into the match with their setpiece.

South Africa had another advantage after Ofa Tu'ungafasi paid the price for ill-discipline as he went to the bin.

The Springboks were back in the game with a few minutes left after Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored.

A former Bok winger predicts silverware

Briefly News earlier reported that former Bok winger JP Pietersen said the world champions could add more silverware to their cabinet by winning the 2024 Rugby Championship.

The current Sharks coach said he was impressed by the Boks' style of play and the quality of their squad depth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News