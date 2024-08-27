Rassie Erasmus will deploy a new combination at lock for the match against New Zealand at Ellis Park on Saturday, 31 August 2024

The Boks will also welcome Jasper Wiese back to the squad for his first appearance since the Rugby World Cup

Local fans expressed their excitement on social media as they praised the Boks for their quality in squad depth

Jasper Wiese has returned to the Bok starting line-up ahead of their match against New Zealand on Saturday, 31 August 2024, at Ellis Park.

The Boks will also feature a new lock pair, Ruan Nortje and Pieter-Steph du Toit, after several injuries to the squad, including star player Eben Etzebeth.

Lock Ruan Nortje will be looking to impress for the Boks, while Jasper Wiese returns to the starting line-up. Image: Michael Steele/World Rugby and Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus said he was pleased by the performances of his squad and backed Nortje in forming a good partnership with Du Toit, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, 20 August.

Rassie Erasmus backs new stars to shine

Erasmus speaks about the squad in the tweet below:

According to the SA Rugby website, Erasmus said he was proud of the players, while former Bok winger JP Pietersen backed the side to win the 2024 Rugby Championship.

Erasmus said:

"It's not ideal that we have so many injuries at lock, but we are pleased with how Ruan stood his man in our last match, and we are confident that he'll combine well with Pieter-Steph at lock. This will be a fantastic opportunity for him to prove what he can do against one of the best teams in the world. It's also good to have a player of Jasper's calibre back. We know that he'll bring a lot of energy on attack and defence after biding his time to return to the field, and we are looking forward to seeing his physicality combined with the rest of the back row."

Fans are excited for the match

Local rugby fans expressed their excitement for the match on social media, saying the team has enough quality to continue their winning streak.

Nathi Nice is excited:

"Good team. Massive opportunity for Fassi and Nortje. Ellis Park is a fortress, but the Springboks have lost the last two meetings against the ABs, so they should use that as motivation to win this game. Good luck, cannot wait!"

Thami Jola KaMdingi admires the Boks:

"The depth of our squad is amazing, and to top it all off, we have a very brave and courageous coach. Good luck, Bokke. Give it your all."

Letlatsa Tlats'man Tsoletsane is happy with the changes:

"I'm happy for Fassi continuing to get a chance. Elizabedi is a big loss but Nortje was formidable in the last game, so it's good cover."

Neville Parry expects a tough match:

"This will be a tough game with no guarantees of us winning."

Monde Hams is a fan:

"Best of the best, better than the rest. Best ballplayers right there."

Kolbe excited to play in front of Mzansi fans

As Briefly News reported, winger Cheslin Kolbe said he was excited to face New Zealand in two upcoming Test matches in South Africa.

The winger said he expects a capacity crowd when the world champions host their fierce rivals in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News