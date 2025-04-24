Zuki Lamani sparked social media chatter by leaving a flirty “Love it” comment with a heart emoji on Makazole Mapimpi’s TikTok, reviving her pattern of public admiration for Springbok stars

Influencer Zuki Lamani has once again stirred the social media waters after leaving a flirtatious comment on Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi’s TikTok video.The speedy winger is often seen showing off his drip on social media while his impressive skills with the ball as seen him score 160 points in 46 appearances for the Springboks.

From Siya Kolisi to Makazole Mapimpi: Zuki Sparks Online Buzz Again

The popular rugby player shared a "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) clip, showing off his stylish outfit consisting of a black blazer, a yellow print tie, and wide-legged jeans. Known for his on-field prowess and calm persona, Mapimpi’s unexpected fashion flair attracted plenty of admiration – especially from his female followers. Among them was Zuki Lamani, who commented “Love it” along with a heart emoji. The post didn’t go unnoticed and quickly ignited speculation online, given her past reputation for bold admiration of Springbok players.

A History of public admiration

Zuki first made headlines in 2018 when she posted cosy photos of herself with then Springbok captain Siya Kolisi during a photo shoot. She called him her “celebrity crush” and even hinted that he had returned the flirtation. However, the incident led to public backlash, especially from Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, who labelled the behaviour as inappropriate. Back then, Rachel Kolisi left a cryptic but pointed comment that many interpreted as calling Zuki “thirsty” for her bold posts.

Mapimpi is married – Should it matter?

What adds a layer of controversy is that Makazole Mapimpi is also married. The rugby star quietly tied the knot with his long-term partner and mother of his child last year, keeping his personal life out of the limelight. Zuki’s latest interaction has reignited the conversation around boundaries and celebrity culture. It has also prompted social media users to question whether such public admiration is harmless or overstepping – particularly when it involves married individuals. Chef and TV personality Lorna Maseko also received attention earlier this year for her reaction to another of Mapimpi’s fashion posts, leaving heart and flame emojis and fuelling speculation of celebrity crushes in the rugby sphere.

From Siya Kolisi to Makazole Mapimpi: Zuki Sparks Online Buzz Again

