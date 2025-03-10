Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi showed off his fashion sense on Instagram, much to the delight of local fans

Mapimpi often shows his style off the field and has garnered much fanfare with his stylish threads, while he continues to impress for the Springboks

Local netizens reacted positively on social media, with some admiring the winger more for his fashion sense than his playing skills

Free-scoring Bok winger Makazole Mapimpi turned heads on social media after showing off his fashion sense.

The speedy winger is often seen showing off his drip on social media while his impressive skills with the ball as seen him score 160 points in 46 appearances for the Springboks.

Makazole Mapimpi has impressed local fans with his fashion sense. Image: makazoli.

While Mapimpi shines on the field for the Boks, the 34-year-old has many followers online who love his fashion sense.

Makozole Mapimpi is admired for his fashion and playing skills

Watch Mapimpi flex his drip in the video below:

On his Instagram post, Mapimpi celebrates a stylish Sunday, something that has become common on his social media feed in the last few weeks.

The constant posts of his style and love for the finer things in life have made him a fan favourite among local women who are in awe of the handsome star.

Mapimpi is also seen advertising various brands including Mercedes Benz, and Nescafe and often flexes clothes from local designers.

Mapimpi post regular pictures on Instagram:

Mapimpi gears up for a tough year for the Boks

While Mapimpi continues to impress fans with his fashion sense, the winger could be part of the Bok side preparing for an action-packed international rugby season.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is planning a packed season with more than 15 international Tests that will pit the four-time world champions against the world’s best.

Erasmus hopes the busy schedule will also allow him to test the depths of Mzansi’s rugby talents as they look to defend their world title in 2027.

Winger Makazole Mapimpi has scored 160 points in 46 appearances for the Springboks. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Fans admire Mapimpi’s drip

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Mapimpi’s fashion sense, with some saying the Bok winger has gained more fans because of his style.

Former Bok star tendaimtawarira liked one part of Mapimpi’s outfit:

“Those glasses!”

Msb_ryan is impressed:

“A man that can wear pink is hot.”

Tsholanangntsimane amdires Mapimpi’s fashion:

“Truly speaking bro I don't follow you for playing the famous sport but only because of your fashion.”

Phelelomgolodela says Mapimpi deserves his luxuries:

“Let's not make the mistake of thinking he is a regular dude. Mapimpi has worked hard and God has given him some graces, but he's a dude like so many. Every success is one for those who weren't meant to make it.”

Iamleerickie loves the look:

“The proportions of this look are perfect!!”

Tumi_tshwarelo is a fan:

“The flyest.”

Nontsikelelo_ praised the Bok:

“The perks of winning games and looking good whilst doing it!”

Rfmtailoredsuits loved the pants:

“Bhuda, the pants.”

Je_nai_pas_soif is in awe:

“Style King!”

Leslady3 is grateful:

“No more Sunday blues for us girls because Mapimpi is here for us.”

Mapimpi surprises local fans

As reported by Briefly News, Bok winger Makazole Mapimpi surprised fans by saying he and his wife are expecting a baby.

Mapimpi, who has become a fashion icon in South Africa, revealed the news in September 2024, much to the surprise of local fans who did not even know he was married.

