A TikTok user @agirlnamedcassidy had social media users relating when she confessed her struggle to handle Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi's stylish content

The rugby champion, known for making history as the first Springbok to score a try in a World Cup final, has been gaining attention for his fashionable TikTok outfit reveals

South African social media users shared their reactions to Mapimpi's content, with many admitting they also find themselves mesmerized by the rugby star's style evolution

One woman shared a video showing how she struggled after seeing Makazole Mapimpi's fashion content on TikTok. Images: @agirlnamedcassidy and @makazole_m

Source: TikTok

A woman's candid confession about her crush on Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi has resonated with many social media users. TikTok creator @agirlnamedcassidy shared how she struggles to maintain composure while watching the rugby star's fashion-focused content, where he shows his impressive wardrobe and style transformations.

Watch the TikTok video below.

From rugby field to fashion icon

The World Cup champion has been making waves on social media with his fashion content, marking quite a transition from his achievements on the rugby field. Mapimpi, who made history during the 2019 Rugby World Cup by becoming the first South African to score a try in a final, has now captured attention for his sophisticated sense of style and carefully curated outfit reveals on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This isn't the first time the Springbok star has had women swooning over his content. Since joining TikTok, Mapimpi has gained a dedicated following who eagerly await his fashion posts, with each new outfit reveal sparking fresh waves of admiration.

Despite the revelation about his marital status, the rugby player's charm and style continue to captivate social media users, particularly when he shares his evolving fashion sense through creative transitions and outfit changes.

One woman shared a video showing her reaction to Makazole Mapimpi's TikTok videos. Images: @agirlnamedcassidy

Source: TikTok

Social media shares collective crush

@Z🪩🕺 exclaimed:

"I just saw them all, HOW HAD I NOT SEEN IT BEFORE WOW."

@Sive Mbono shared:

"I just remember that he's married and keep it moving."

@mspnkoana admitted:

"He stopped being a crush after Oom Rassie randomly announced him as married 😔"

@Patricia_Jones noted:

"Mapimpi pronunciation has me giggling 😂"

@C A R M E N 🇿🇦 pleaded:

"Put me in the struggling box too please🙋🏽‍♀️😩🥺"

@kganyogo_ confessed:

"I too cannot think of anything appropriate to say 😭"

@Amelia Boerner shared:

"✨Immediately goes to find his page✨"

@Nova advised:

"Say ma Sha Allah and scroll."

@Justine_vibes laughed:

"The pronunciation of Mapimpi has me deceased 😭"

@kele🍀 admitted:

"We watch. Say 'dam.' And then scroll 😪"

More Mapimpi stories

Briefly News recently reported on Makazole Mapimpi's style evolution that had social media buzzing. His impressive wardrobe collection and multiple outfit changes left many female fans swooning.

recently reported on Makazole Mapimpi's style evolution that had social media buzzing. His impressive wardrobe collection and multiple outfit changes left many female fans swooning. Several women shared their admiration for the rugby star's TikTok content but received warnings from concerned followers. Their reactions sparked conversations about respecting boundaries.

A media personality's deleted comment about the Springbok star raised eyebrows online. Her seemingly enthusiastic response to his content caught attention before being quickly removed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News