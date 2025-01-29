Lorna Maseko was reportedly found thirsting over Makazole Mapimpi's latest video

The media personality posted and deleted her comment gushing over the Springboks star

This comes years after she attempted to hook her friend up with then-married Siya Kolisi

Lorna Maseko deleted her comment admiring Makazole Mapimpi. Images: lornamaseko, makazoli

Source: Instagram

Lorna Maseko was caught in 4K when she seemingly gushed over married Makazole Mapimpi.

Lorna Maseko goes wild over Makazole Mapimpi

Lorna Maseko seemingly avoided drama when she deleted her comment under one of Makazole Mapimpi's TikTok videos.

The fashionable Springboks player shared another outfit check showing off his look, and according to The South African, Lorna was among many who went crazy over Mapimpi's style:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Dear God! What must happen!"

Lorna Maseko seemingly deleted her comment going crazy over Makazole Mapimpi. Image: lornamaseko

Source: Instagram

Though the comment may be harmless, it's reminiscent of the celeb chef's controversial remark when she encouraged her friend to hook up with then-married Siya Kolisi.

Lorna Maseko exposed for Siya Kolisi comment

Twitter (X) user Tsitso_bazi shared a video of Lorna saying her friend wanted to date a black man, to which she suggested the now-divorced Siya as the perfect catch.

This would be one of the many reasons Rachel Kolisi would trend on social media after exposing the women thirsting for her man and disrespecting their marriage.

Rachel faced backlash and plenty of disrespect from Mzansi women saying her husband was their "type", while others would casually shoot their shots at the Springboks captain, and Rachel wasn't having it:

"He's not 'A type'; he's a married man responsible for four children."

South Africa roasts Lorna Maseko's cooking

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lorna Maseko's cooking being dragged online.

Social media users claimed the celebrity chef wasn't a good cook, with many unveiling photos of some of her meals while questioning how she became a renowned culinary expert.

Meanwhile, others defended Lorna against the haters, saying her food was made exceptionally well despite the often odd pairings:

Bill_Bragga defended Lorna:

"Guys, let’s not lie, please. I’m not her biggest fan but that girl can cook. Have you ever had her food before?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News