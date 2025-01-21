Lorna Maseko recently scored herself an impressive collaboration with South African Airways

The celebrity chef is set to create a menu of delicious pan-African dishes for the airline

Fans and followers flooded her comments with congratulatory messages over the huge partnership

Lorna Maseko announced her new gig to create meals for SAA. Images: lornamaseko

Source: Instagram

Lorna Maseko is back with a bang and is starting 2025 with a massive collaboration with SAA.

Lorna Maseko announces boss move

Lorna Maseko's year started on an amazing note after she landed an amazing collaboration to take her cooking career to the next level.

The celebrity chef officially revealed that she has partnered with South African Airways (SAA) to create menus and yummy African dishes for business class clients and travellers as the executive chef:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Rooted in my culture as a Motswana and inspired by pan-African flavours, these dishes celebrate the beauty of our continent. Flying business class? Enjoy comfort and absolute deliciousness."

Lorna Maseko will create menus for SAA business class travellers. Image: lornamaseko

Source: Instagram

This comes after the launch of her cooking show, and it's clear that Lorna's kitchen will be very busy in 2025:

Mzansi shows love to Lorna Maseko

Netizens were proud of Lorna and congratulated her on the fantastic news. Hopefully, this time, she won't be dragged for another unusual recipe:

mohubedt cheered:

"It just keeps getting better! Well done, Chef Lorna."

lungile_mashele was impressed:

"It was absolutely delectable! Truly well done, @Lorns_Maseko. I love what @flysaa has done for local chefs and designers. You can also buy local designers on the onboard, duty-free!"

Faye_Faye_m said:

"That's such a cool gig. Congratulations!"

KeleDimple blessed Lorna:

"Well done, Ausi. We have watched you work so hard; may God bless you even more. To many more!"

krugersville was ecstatic:

"I said I’ll be eating ting on Fly SAA for the first time!"

thembakazi20692 added:

"Oh! I'm so super happy for you, girl. So proud of you, I'm even dancing, sana. Go, Lorna!"

DJ Shimza donates school shoes

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Shimza donating thousands of school shoes to underprivileged Tembisa youth.

The amazing gesture, led by his foundation, put a smile on several kids and their parents' faces for another year running.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News