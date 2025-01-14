The South African celebrity chef Lorna Maseko started her new year on the right note

The star announced that she will be launching her cooking show, Lorna's Pantry, on S3

The culinary princess Lorna Maseko shared with Briefly News how excited she was to be producing her first show

Celebrity Chef Lorna Maseko launched her own cooking show. Image: Supplied

Things seemed to work great for the South African culinary princess Lorna Maseko.

Lorna Maseko launches her cooking show

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has achieved yet another career milestone. She recently announced that she will be launching her first-ever produced cooking show on S3, Lorna's Pantry.

The 10-part captivating cooking series will debut on Wednesday, 15 January 2025, at 6 pm. The star who was previously put on a blast for her strange cabbage, Lorna will demonstrate the art of turning South African pantry staples into delectable and budget-friendly meals, making her a true kitchen savant, especially in these economically challenging times.

Lorna Maseko is excited about launching her own cooking show. Image: Charles Sykes

Sharing with Briefly News, Lorna Maseko spoke about how excited she was to have an opportunity to produce her first cooking show on S3 and how different this show is from anything she has done before throughout her culinary career.

She said:

"I am super excited to executive produce my first production, Lorna’s Pantry. It is very different from anything I have done before, and I could not be more thrilled to share it with you. This show is about the basics, saving money, which I know is important for many of us."

On behalf of SABC, PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela also shared with Briefly News a spoiler on what viewers can expect from the first episode of the new show.

She said:

"In the premiere episode of Lorna’s Pantry, Lorna takes the viewers on a journey of transforming humble pantry staples into soul-soothing, heartwarming dishes. She breathes new life into traditional favourites like fermented sorghum and tshotlho, pap and mopane worms, and the iconic bunny chow, adding her signature flair to these timeless comfort foods."

Lorna Maseko makes Times Square debut

In more Lorna Maseko updates Briefly News shared the celebrity chef's reaction after seeing her face on a billboard in New York Times Square.

Taking to Instagram, Lorna shared a video of herself posing and dancing next to her billboard. In her caption, she expressed pride and hoped her daughter was proud of her as well.

