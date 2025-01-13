The South African media personality Anele Mdoda and her son Alakhe went head-to-head on Ready, Steady, Cook

Mdoda and her son's episode on the show will air on S3 on Monday, 13 January, at 7 pm

The 947 radio presenter also spoke about how the best memories are always made in the kitchen

Anele Mdoda spent some time with her son in the kitchen. Image: @zintathu

The South African award-winning media personality Anele Mdoda recently spent quality time with her son, Alakhe.

Recently, the 947 radio presenter and her son have been announced as the next celebrity duo to be featured on the first season of Ready, Steady, Cook South Africa

According to Daily Sun, the special show will be aired as Mzansi families prepare for the back-to-school season. This special episode is ideal for families to unite around their screens and ignite culinary creativity.

Mdoda said she couldn't wait to create the best moments with her son in the kitchen.

She said:

"The best memories are made in the kitchen, and we hope this inspires more parents to spend quality time cooking with their kids. It’s a wonderful way to bond and create something special together."

Their show will air on SABC 3 on Monday, 13 January 2025, at 7 p.m. The episode encourages families to try innovative back-to-school recipes and discover new cooking techniques.

On behalf of Primedia, Lani Lombard shared with Briefly News what the show is about and where it originates.

She said:

"Inspired by the iconic BBC series and represented globally by the media and entertainment giant Banijay, Ready Steady Cook South Africa is a joint effort by Primedia Studios and Rose and Oaks Media. This dynamic duo also brought the smash hit The Masked Singer South Africa to life on S3."

