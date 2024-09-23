Anele Mdoda added her opinions on the Busta Rhymes iPhone 12 theft scandal during his time in Mzansi

The radio personality sparked a debate with her speculations as she pointed her fingers at the bouncers

Mzansi seemed to agree with Anele Mdoda, relaying their experiences with dodgy bouncers

Radio personality Anele Mdoda speculates that the bouncers stole the iPhone 12 Busta Rhymes was hellbent on getting back.

Anele Mdoda spoke about the iPhone 12 Busta Rhymes offered a cash reward for. Image: @zintathu on Instagram/ Josh Brasted via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Anele Mdoda reacts to Busta Rhymes' iPhone theft

947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda presented a theory regarding the iPhone 12, which was stolen during Busta Rhymes' time in Mzansi. The rapper called out the thief who took a woman's cellphone and demanded it back.

The star ignited a debate when she pointed her fingers at the bouncers. Busta Rhymes even offered a $5,000 (R90,000) cash reward to the thief should they do the right thing.

Reacting to @Mill_ano's tweet, which said, "They stole Busta Rhymes' phone at Liv last night."

Anele said:

"It’s the bouncers. My friend's phone was stolen at LIV, and the bouncer’s wife messaged, thinking her hubby was having an affair with my friend cause she was saved as my love on the phone. We spoke about this on air. We still have his picture."

SA reacts to Anele Mdoda's views

Mzansi shared their own experiences with bouncers and security double-crossing them.

@Mahle_Griffin said:

"True!!! Mine was stolen e Saint. I kept monitoring its movements, and he was taking it with me to work from Berea (Hillbrow)…it was in the bouncer’s car!!! He instantly recognised me the second I walked in there and told me there’s no need to speak with the manager."

@KeSeRomeo asked:

"Maybe I am too slow; who saved the number as "my love"? Your friend or the bouncer? Whose number was saved?"

@Miss_Fidel mentioned:

"I remember this story on Anele and and Club."

@mr_sxll ostated:

"@LivSandton this is not a good picture painted about your employees/supposed security there."

Janet Jackson angers SA fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Janet Jackson is allegedly continuing with her normal shows as planned after cancelling her DStv Delicious Festival performance.

Her team cancelled her performance after her brother Tito Jackson died, stating that she needed to be with her family, but SA is not happy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News