Janet Jackson is reportedly still doing her shows despite recently cancelling her DStv Delicious Festival performance

The singer's team canned her appearance after her brother died, stating that she needed to be with her family

Mzansi is furious by the news and called the singer out, with others claiming that she would regret it

Janet Jackson reportedly continued her tour despite cancelling DStv Delicious. Images: Frazer Harrison/WireImage, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maison Valentino

Source: Getty Images

Janet Jackson is catching smoke after she cancelled her DStv Delicious Festival performance to mourn her brother, only to hit the road for other shows.

Janet Jackson does Mzansi dirty

Coming from the chilly DStv Delicious Festival weekend, Mzansi was stunned to find out that Janet Jackson had not, in fact, cancelled her other shows and was still on tour as scheduled.

This comes after the singer's team sent out a statement about her brother, Tito's passing, in which she dropped her Delicious performance to be with her family and was ultimately replaced by other performers.

Well, it now appears that Mzansi got the short end of the stick as Janet is gearing up for more shows after kicking off her Together Again tour. Twitter (X) user JANETbrsite shared a photo of the singer with her team:

Mzansi reacts to Janet Jackson news

Netizens felt betrayed and called Janet out for misleading her South African supporters:

rochelle__mak said:

"The biggest middle finger. I hope she doesn’t attempt to come back."

tshidi_lee wrote:

"She could have just said she didn't want to come."

MissSteelo promised:

"Janet Jackson will not hear the last of this from us. I will remind her on every post."

abby_twa2 posted:

"One day, she’ll know that SA’s hate is a life-long investment."

LindiweGcaba responded:

"We’re the last people she would want to mess with."

