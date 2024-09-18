Janet Jackson's team has officially cancelled the star's DStv Delicious Festival performance

This comes after her brother, Tito Jackson's tragic passing, which many South African fans anticipated

Mzansi is disappointed but understands her decision, while others have already enquired about refunds

Janet Jackson won't be performing at the DStv Delicious Festival. Images: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen

It appears that the DStv Delicious Festival may have suffered a considerable knock after Janet Jackson cancelled her performance.

Janet Jackson cancels DStv Delicious

Just days ahead of the highly-anticipated DStv Delicious Festival, fans will unfortunately not see one of the headliners, Janet Jackson.

Following the news of Toriano "Tito" Jackson's untimely passing, it has been reported that Janet will neither be attending nor performing at the festival as scheduled for Saturday, 21 September 2024:

"Janet's brother, Tito, passed away this past Sunday. For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with her family.

"Management is planning to return next year. Janet also wishes to thank all of her South African fans for the warm and heartfelt support she's receiving at this difficult time."

Festival-goers who bought tickets for the day of Janet's performance have been given an option to exchange their Saturday tickets for Sunday:

Mzansi reacts to Janet Jackson announcement

Having already seen it coming, netizens requested refunds while others offered suggestions on who could take Janet's place:

OupaTladi said:

"The #dstvdelicious Saturday ticket holders deserve to get discounts since the main act will not be available, I think it'll be fair that way."

zulu_fly posted:

"Someone check on Chris Brown's availability."

i_am__rm wrote:

"@DeliciousFestSA, could you kindly advise on the refund options for Saturday?"

MissMbewu was devastated:

"I was coming all the way from Durban just to see her!"

DalitsoChandi suggested:

"Please get in touch with Cleo Sol's people quickly."

