The DStv Delicious Festival, featuring a star-studded lineup including Maxwell, Tems, Robert Glasper, and Zakes Bantwini, is creating a buzz on social media as fans eagerly count down the hours to the event

Scheduled for September 23rd and 24th at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the festival promises a diverse selection of delicious South African flavours for attendees to enjoy

Social media is ablaze with excitement as fans anticipate meeting their favourite stars, including Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku and others

DStv Delicious Festival is trending on social media. Fans said they are counting down the hours until the top event with a star-studded line-up.

Mzansi hyped over DStv Delicious Festival

The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is back and just like the previous years, the event promises to bring all the heat.

The lineup features the renowned American multi-platinum soul singer Maxwell, the talented Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, the celebrated American jazz pianist Robert Glasper, and the South African Afro-house sensation Zakes Bantwini.

The event is scheduled to occur on 23 and 24 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

According to Fakaza, media director of the festival, Funeka Peppeta said fans should look forward to a long list of deliciously South African flavours to choose from.

“We have a cosmopolitan feast of flavours lined up, but since it’s the Heritage Day weekend we are keeping the essence of our food offering quintessentially and deliciously South African.

Fans can't wait for the DStv Delicious Festival

Social media has been awash with posts about the upcoming show. Fans said they can't wait to meet their favs at the highly anticipated event. Other celebrities that peeps can look out for include Zola Nombona, Nirvana Nokwe- Mseleku and DJ Sabby.

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"2 days till #DStvDeliciousFestival and you will get a chance of meeting #OutlawsShowmax’s star Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku "

@_Thembalihle_

"This weekend all roads are leading to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. All thanks to # DStvDeliciousFestival's 10-year anniversary, good music and food will also be available. We will have non-stop fun with all our favourite Mzansi stars and international ones."

DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival: Maxwell says he can’t wait to perform in SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the countdown to this year's two-day, highly anticipated DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival has begun. Peeps cannot wait to see the award-winning American artist, Maxwell, live on stage.

American singer and record producer Maxwell will be gracing the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival stage on the 23 and 24 September for their tenth anniversary.

