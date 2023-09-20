Music genius Zwai Bala is giving back to his first love by passing on his wisdom to Mzansi talent by launching Bala Voices

An announcement made by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on the X app said he will be joined by his sister Pinky

The news of the academy was received by fans and music lovers who were excited to see siblings change people's lives

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Zwai and Pinky Bala have launched a music hub to train talented singers called the Bala Voices. Images: @pinky.bala, @zeebala

Source: Instagram

South Africa's musical family, the Balas, are returning to music in full force by launching a music school by big brother Zwai and the rose of the family, Sis Pinky.

Zwai and Pinky Bala to launch Bala Voices

Making the announcement was entertainment commentator @PhilMphela, who took the news of the music development and training program to his timeline and said:

"Zwai Bala launches music training hub. In collaboration with his sister, Thozama 'Pinky' Bala, Zwai has launched Bala Voices — a vocal solution project focused on providing opportunities for aspiring singers from South Africa's diverse communities."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Check out Phil's post below:

Social media reacts to the new Bala Voices

Netizens commented on the news of the former TKZee group member's musical initiation that will guarantee his legacy goes on:

@_msemos was anticipating:

"Looking forward to the results."

@MpiloVuma was missing a familiar face:

"Loyiso would've also added value here. I wonder why he isn't involved."

@The_Stah responded:

"He runs uMhlobo Wenene FM, probably wouldn’t have time for it."

@Nkulie198 was excited:

"I've been waiting for this collaboration. Both siblings are talented and disciplined."

@NgwepeThapedi said:

"Gospel tsaga Zwai monna ekare ka bona are I am going to give you a treat and perform for you guys cringe."

@Tswikiri asked:

"Where do we send demos... any contacts?"

@Tumi_MissLekay was happy:

"Our favourite reality TV stars."

Zola 7 set to release Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Kwaito legend Zola 7 has announced that he will release a documentary charting his musical career.

Moreover, the former Yizo Yizo star is gearing up to release a new album, making him a South African icon who boasts over 23 years in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News