Zwai and Pinky Bala Collaborate to Launch Music Training Hub Called Bala Voices, Mzansi Impressed
- Music genius Zwai Bala is giving back to his first love by passing on his wisdom to Mzansi talent by launching Bala Voices
- An announcement made by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on the X app said he will be joined by his sister Pinky
- The news of the academy was received by fans and music lovers who were excited to see siblings change people's lives
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
South Africa's musical family, the Balas, are returning to music in full force by launching a music school by big brother Zwai and the rose of the family, Sis Pinky.
Zwai and Pinky Bala to launch Bala Voices
Making the announcement was entertainment commentator @PhilMphela, who took the news of the music development and training program to his timeline and said:
"Zwai Bala launches music training hub. In collaboration with his sister, Thozama 'Pinky' Bala, Zwai has launched Bala Voices — a vocal solution project focused on providing opportunities for aspiring singers from South Africa's diverse communities."
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Check out Phil's post below:
Social media reacts to the new Bala Voices
Netizens commented on the news of the former TKZee group member's musical initiation that will guarantee his legacy goes on:
@_msemos was anticipating:
"Looking forward to the results."
@MpiloVuma was missing a familiar face:
"Loyiso would've also added value here. I wonder why he isn't involved."
@The_Stah responded:
"He runs uMhlobo Wenene FM, probably wouldn’t have time for it."
@Nkulie198 was excited:
"I've been waiting for this collaboration. Both siblings are talented and disciplined."
@NgwepeThapedi said:
"Gospel tsaga Zwai monna ekare ka bona are I am going to give you a treat and perform for you guys cringe."
Tumisho Masha continues with online mischief, aims at EFF's Floyd Shivambu and gets dragged by netizens
@Tswikiri asked:
"Where do we send demos... any contacts?"
@Tumi_MissLekay was happy:
"Our favourite reality TV stars."
Zola 7 set to release Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary
In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Kwaito legend Zola 7 has announced that he will release a documentary charting his musical career.
Moreover, the former Yizo Yizo star is gearing up to release a new album, making him a South African icon who boasts over 23 years in the entertainment industry.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News