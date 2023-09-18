International actor Tumisho Masha has been making waves on the X app with his wild opinions on prominent political figures

The most recent person on his radar was the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu

Masha threw unbelievable shade at the member of parliament, which left social media users feeling irritated with his new online chaos

Tumisho Masha took a jab at the EFF's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu on the X app.

The former Isibaya actor has gotten under people's skins with his new online habit of starting fires against political figures. The actor was called to order twice within hours for his weird behaviour following the finalisation of his divorce.

Tumisho Masha jabs at Floyd Shivambu

The Deputy President of the EFF, Floyd Shivambu, posted a picture of President Cyril Ramaphosa posing with a group of white people in 1984, where envoys of the National Union of Mineworkers met in KZN, and captioned:

"He’s always belonged to them. They own him!", Shivambu said.

Tumiso Masha responded with a picture of Shavambu acting giddy while Ramaphosa fixed his tie and said with laughing emojis:

"And he owns you."

Social media users get annoyed by Tumisho Masha's comment

It wasn't long till he was dragged for his vocal attitude, and files started coming out. This is what Tweeps had to say:

@Sipsfika explained:

"No wonder u don’t get acting gigs no more… ai no sihlukumezi sendoda."

@Spellbreaker_SA asked:

"Kana you once stayed with inlaws?"

@Khuzimpi1 made sense of the situation:

"O batla tender bafanaz?"

@EffLebza popped his bubble:

"You should acknowledge and appreciate the maturity of opposition parties not everyone is an enemy, wife beater… May I ask, is the wife still around?"

@Loooki999 reminded him:

"Aren't you a woman-beater?"

@ThaboGoitseman2 imagined:

"He looks like a little boy in front of Cyril..."

@LPotoko defended Shivambu:

"Ostlaela dude, what did you want Floyd to do, slap him?"

Tumisha Masha dragged for starting trouble with Dududzile Zuma-Sambudla

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Blood & Water actor was roasted for using the outspoken ANC member's divorce as a weapon in their twar.

Zuma-Sambudla responded to his shade, saying that the nation remembers his GBV allegations, which only angered the actor, who received backlash from Tweeps.

