Seasoned actor Tumisho Masha was roasted to the ends of the world after he spicily responded to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

The former president's daughter weighed in on the reports of his divorce from his wife of six years as a result of domestic violence

His comeback at the controversial Zuma daughter was received by unimpressed netizens who took him on a drag ride for his violent behaviour toward women

Former Neflix's Blood & Water actor Tumisho Masha's divorce from his former wife has been finalised, and Mzansi is not at all celebrating his split from his estranged wife Zozibini Mtongana after a lengthy court battle due to domestic abuse allegations.

Duduzile Zuma and Tumisho Masha drag each other on X

Zuma-Sambudla responded to the news of his finalised divorce on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said:

"We see you Tumisho… Just like we saw and heard that your clown is not welcome in KZN but my dad got the biggest roaring welcome."

Tumisho responded with a fierce text and said:

"Hi Dudu, thanks for the post. I won’t descend to your level but I believe the people have spoken in your replies. Have a great week ahead and let me know if you need help with a real job other than being your daddy’s cheerleader? Losing court battles every week must be exhausting."

Check out their heated interaction below:

Social media defends Duduzile against Tumisho

Tweeps were touched by Tumisho's responses and called him to order, accusing him of being violent to the outspoken ANC member:

@Sisi_Sasha advised:

"I don’t know who you are but being weird and picking on women can’t be your claim to fame."

@C_bongisenie called out:

"You are desperately trying to revive your dead-acting career."

@Amora_1998_ asked:

"Gigs dried up now people want to stay relevant? What a shame."

@MontjaKhaladi said:

"Domestic abuse is a serious issue and I hope it can be resolved and the truth comes out. Taking a jab at Dudu is not really helping bro."

@Realnorma_kay commented:

"You lost this one bro just REST."

@CMogoeng threatened

"We will attend to you every day and won’t get tired."

@Slowjamzo asked:

"Why are involving parents in this?"

@Jozitube declared:

"You are a bitter woman beater Tumisho."

