ANC Gauteng Secretary TK Nciza and his fiancée, Lebo Phasha, recently went on Instagram live to chat to their followers

The soon-to-be-married couple opened up about their spicy bedroom moments, including exploring bringing in a third person

Mzansi was stunned at the revelations, with others accusing Lebo of doing certain acts to keep her man happy

TK Nciza’s fiancée Lebo Phasha says threesomes are nice and encouraged her followers to try them out with their partners. Images: sanelenkosix

TK Nciza and his fiancée Lebo Phasha went on Instagram live to catch up with their followers mid-hookah pipe session. The recently engaged couple revealed their bedroom deeds that left followers stunned. Mzansi questioned the details of their romance while others were more concerned with 45-year-old Nciza puffing on a hookah.

TK Nciza and Lebo Phasha bare it all

In a recent Instagram live session, Lebo Phasha casually opened up about her bedroom stunts with her man, ANC Gauteng Secretary and former music producer, TK Nciza.

In a clip shared by Twitter (X) user sanelenkosi, Lebo told her followers not to feel offended if their man ever requests a threesome:

"Don't take offence if your man asks you for a three-some, nothing wrong with that. It's actually fun, try it."

Lebo went on to encourage her followers to spice up their lives and not limit themselves to the bedroom:

"Don't limit yourself when it comes to pleasure, have it everywhere, everywhere. Bedroom for what? We want spicy."

Mzansi share their thoughts on Lebo's revelations

Followers were at the details of Lebo and TK's personal lives and gave their candid thoughts:

SperaDidiza said:

"Wow, sounds like someone has found the secret to a long and happy relationship!"

I_am_Bucie responded:

"Some women give into threesomes thinking that will stop their men from cheating but nope nono if efuna ukujola uzojola and still have threesomes with you."

TheRealVicPrice commented:

"I don’t know ey... when you say the woman you choose to marry represents you, that is a big deal, to me at least. Stuff like this shouldn’t be on the web."

sbuumaseko asked:

"Is she interested in this? Like, is she really into it? Would she do the same in a different relationship?'

TK Nciza finds a wife in Lebo Phasha

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed details of TK and Lebo's recent lobola negotiations as they prepared for their wedding.

They have become one of Mzansi's most talked about couples despite the details surrounding how they got together in the first place.

The publication also revealed the intricacies of TK's last marriage, where his ex-wife Nhlanhla announced their separation after 15 years together.

