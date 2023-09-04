TK Nciza is said to be preparing to walk down the aisle later in 2023 to his current partner, Lebo Phasha

The ANC Gauteng secretary, who was once married to Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla, has allegedly paid lobola for Lebo

Invites to the wedding are said to be set for December 2023 and guests are urged to "save the date" for the celebration

Themnbinkosi TK Nciza is said to have a new lady in his life and is getting ready to make her his bride. The ANC Gauteng Secretary is rumoured to be marrying Lebo Phasha from Ekurhuleni. Although not much information is out, sources close to the couple revealed that the invites are set for December 2023.

TK Nciza pays lobola for his bride

According to Zimoja, TK paid lobola to Lebo Phasha's family earlier in 2023, just after making their relationship official.

The couple is from Ekurhuleni and officially went public late in 2022 after allegedly having an affair during Nciza's previous marriage.

TK previously shared a selfie with his fiancée wearing a diamond ring and confirming their engagement to his Instagram followers.

"This is written in the stars."

Nciza was married to Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu but split in 2019 after 15 years. They share four children. The singer reverted to her maiden name after the divorce.

Mzansi reacts to TK's engagement

Followers congratulated the couple on their engagement and wished them well on their union:

lagate_247 said:

"Holla my brother!"

simphiwebonresh commented:

"Deeper than words."

cow_cowza responded:

"Aaaaarrrrrgggggg!"

letlhodilwe posted:

"Gorgeous!"

ole_lebogeng added:

"Congratulations."

russiaphasha said:

"My beautiful sister!"

fanelefm responded:

"Wow, that's romantic!"

tshabalalabhekumuzi commented:

"Wolaaaaa!"

thendokhae6 posted:

"Commander, you deserve to be happy."

cikizwa_real_estate_cape_town said:

"Beautiful people!"

A source close to the couple revealed that the wedding will be one for the books, adding that Nciza is in love and can't wait to marry his soon-to-be bride.

Mafikizolo split causes online stir

Source: Briefly News